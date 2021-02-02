Teresa Giudice Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Lookalike Daughter Milania As They Celebrate Her 15th Birthday — Pics

Happy Birthday, Milania Giudice! Teresa Giudice’s daughter looks all grown up as she stood alongside her ‘RHONJ’ star mom in celebration of her 15th birthday on Feb. 2.

Teresa Giudice, 48, wished her daughter Milania Giudice a very happy birthday on Feb. 2. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram and shared a series of posts where she gushed over one of the four daughters that she shares with ex, Joe Giudice, 47. “Happy 15th Birthday my Beautiful @milania_giudice356,” the Bravo star captioned a stunning snapshot with her lookalike daughter.

“Happy 15th Birthday,” Teresa began. “Keep shining bright like the star that you are!!! Love you Mommy.” In another post, Milania posed with an impressive 3-tier birthday cake that was custom created for the birthday girl by Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes.

The reality star revealed that they celebrated by hitting the slopes the previous weekend, and shared a lengthy heartwarming message. “I am so proud of you how much you have grown this past few years. You show me that you can accomplish anything you want in life. I know you have it in you to do just that. I love that about you when you something you go get it . Keep being you I love you and adore you. I know we went skiing this weekend for your birthday and you said you had the best time ever. I hope you have the best day today and I hope all your birthday wishes come true love you more than anything Mommy [sic].”

Joe, who is now living in Italy after being deported from the U.S. in 2019, replied in the comments section, “Happy birthday sweetheart.” He posted a series of throwbacks to his own Instagram page which included photos of the pair throughout Milania’s life. Her older sister Gia Giudice, 20, also celebrated the special day with a stunning photo of the two. “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister [heart emoji] keep being your crazy self that never fails to make anyone smile, you light up every room! I love you, here’s to another year,” Gia captioned the photo along with a kiss emoji.

Although Joe wasn’t able to celebrate with his daughter in person, he commented that he’ll be seeing his daughters “soon” and he recently saw them when they flew out to spend some quality time with him in his new European home in Nov. 2020. His Instagram page is full of pictures of him smiling proudly with Milania, along with Gia, and the other two daughters he shares with Teresa — Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 12.