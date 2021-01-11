‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice’s Plans To Visit Dad Joe In Italy With Sisters After Celebrating 20th Birthday

RHONJ’s Gia Giudice just celebrated her 20th birthday with her mom and sisters, but her dad was absent as he continues living his life in Italy.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Gia Giudice, 20, celebrated her 20th birthday on Jan. 8 in New Jersey, months after visiting her dad, Joe Giudice, 48, in his new home in Italy. We’re now hearing that although her dad was virtually with her for her birthday, it may be a little while before the two get to reunite and celebrate due to hectic schedules and the state of the world right now. “There are no plans yet for the girls to go back to Italy again at this time,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The girls are waiting for it to get a bit safer and the younger ones need to have a break in their school schedule.”

Joe moved to his native country of Italy after he was deported from the United States in Oct. 2019. After serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraudulent charges, Joe was sent to ICE Detention for 7 months where he continued to fight the eventual deportation. He ultimately threw in the towel and moved, as it was proven he never received US citizenship, despite living in America since he was young. Gia’s mom and New Jersey ‘wife, Teresa Giudice, 48, served 11 months back in 2015 for her involvement.

Gia’s parents announced their separation and their eventual divorce after 20 years of marriage and they have both since found new partners. We saw Gia visit her dad right before Thanksgiving with her sister Milania Giudice, 15, so Teresa knows the girls are ready for International travel without her as she moves on with her life. “Teresa would send the younger girls with the older ones and doesn’t see the need to go visit Joe in Italy,” our source added.

Things have been different at home for the Rutgers University sophomore who’s been living at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Teresa isn’t complaining. “She’s loving having Gia home,” our source revealed. “If it were up to Teresa, she’d always be home!”

Gia sees things differently and cannot wait to get back to normal! And after debuting her adorable new boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, we see why! “Gia is very independent,” the source said. “[She]looks forward to getting back to school when the pandemic ends.”