Gabriella Giudice, 16, Attends Her First Prom: See Teresa & Joe’s Second Daughter All Grown Up

It was prom night for Gabriella Giudice, and her mom, Teresa, captured the sweetest photo of the teenager posing with her date. Check out the adorable picture she shared to her Instagram Story!

Gabriella Giudice looked so pretty heading off to prom with her pals! The 16-year-old was captured in a series of photos and videos that her mom, Teresa Giudice, shared to her Instagram Story, and Gabriella couldn’t have looked more lovely. The teenager, whom Teresa shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, did the classic prom pose with her date.

The two were positively beaming while parents’ cameras flashed, and Gabriella couldn’t have looked prettier! Gabriella wore a gorgeous maroon dress with a slit running up one of her legs. She paired the look with a set of silver, strappy heels and a dazzling bracelet. The teenager’s makeup was done to perfection and her blonde hair simply cascaded down her shoulders, with a soft wave style.

Along with the above photo, Teresa also captured video on her Instagram Story, featuring Gabriella getting glammed up for the milestone occasion. “Wow! Oh my God, you look stunning,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, said to her second daughter. Teresa and Joe also share daughters Gia, 20, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Teresa is so proud of her girls, and she simply adores doting on them as much as possible. Just months ago in October 2020, Teresa threw Gabriella an incredible sweet 16 birthday party. For her milestone birthday, Gabriella wore a gorgeous red ensemble, featuring a high-waisted skirt and crop top! The mother-daughter duo looked so cute together, and Teresa shared a slew of photos from the party

“I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday beautiful!” Teresa captioned the above photo, which she shared on October 4. Gabriella and her sisters have grown up right before fans’ eyes. Teresa has shared so many sweet moments from her daughters’ lives on social media, and we cannot wait to see what moment she celebrates with her daughters next!