‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Gets Embarrassed After Ex-Husband Joe Finds Out About Her New Boyfriend

Teresa’s ex-husband Joe had an interesting reaction after he found out about her new boyfriend during the April 21 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

Teresa and Joe Giudice have been getting along great since their divorce, but things nearly went awry during the April 21 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, when daughter Gia let it slip that Teresa’s been dating someone.

Teresa had gone into Gia’s room for a chat when Gia accidentally played a voice text from her dad. When Teresa asked Gia what she and Joe had been talking about, Gia turned her phone around to show Teresa, and Teresa saw a photo of Joe with a mystery woman.

“Who’s that?” Teresa asked. “Do you have a picture of his girlfriend?”

“No, he just introduced me to this girl,” Gia explained. “When we on FaceTime, just talking and he was like, ‘Do you wanna meet the girl I’m gonna have dinner with?’ And I was like, ‘If you want…’ And he was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no. Only if you want.’ Like, he was so f***ing scared. Like, he was actually s**ting his pants. Like, it was so funny. And I was like, ‘No, dad. It’s OK.”

Then, Teresa’s daughter Milania walked into the room while on a FaceTime call with Joe (odd timing, right?), who Teresa asked about introducing Gia to his “girlfriend”. But before he even responded to her question, he playfully clapped back be saying he “heard Gia met your boyfriend”.

Teresa’s jaw hit the floor and after she turned beet-red, she asked, “Are you kidding me?!” Teresa was clearly embarrassed, but Gia said, “It’s not a bad thing. Dad’s dating. Like, you can date.”

Then, in her private confessional, Teresa admitted, “Yes, I’m dating someone. I didn’t talk about him because I wasn’t ready to talk about him. I guess people have loose lips. I guess I can’t keep it a secret forever, but if it’s gonna get out there, I’d rather people find out when I’m ready for people to find out.”

Back in Gia’s room, Teresa told her daughters, “Trust me, this is all new for me, but I just want to do everything right. But I appreciate the green light. That’s it! I’m going out, every night. No, I’m kidding!”

When Teresa later met up with her co-stars for a fun-filled yacht party, she told everyone that her new boyfriend gives her flowers every time they go on a date together. She still hasn’t told the ladies who she’s dating, but we already know that viewers will meet her man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, before Season 11 comes to an end next month.

And it was during that yacht party that Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin got into it over a misunderstanding from one of Margaret’s new book reveals. Once Margaret fully explained how she was sexually harassed by her boss when she was younger, Jennifer felt bad for her initial reaction to the story. But Margaret felt that Jennifer should have been sensitive to it regardless of how the information was delivered. Margaret called Jennifer “tone deaf” and Jennifer called her a “bitch”. They obviously didn’t see eye-to-eye, but the fight didn’t last long. Jennifer soon invited everyone to come to her house later in the week for a mother-daughter tea party.

But because Teresa was the only one without a mom still living, she barely made it through the event. After having “anxiety all night” thinking about the event, she tearfully asked if she could leave early to go visit her mom’s gravesite. It was truly sad to watch and even if you dislike Teresa, it was hard to not feel bad for her in that moment.

Teresa quickly jumped in her car and left, as the episode ended on an emotional note.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.