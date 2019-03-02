Teresa Giudice Hasn’t Visited Joe In Prison In Long Time & Accepts That He’ll Probably Be Deported

Teresa Giudice hasn’t had much time to visit her husband Joe Guidice in prison since he began his sentence, a source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Teresa Guidice, 46, has been too busy with her family and living her life to visit her husband Joe Guidice, 46, in prison much since he started serving his 41-month-long sentence in Mar., 2016. A source close to Teresa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s been handling the family’s finances while he’s been away. “Teresa hasn’t visited Joe in a really, really long time,” our source told us. “She’s really busy with her life and kids, and it’s always been important to her to keep her kids’ lives as normal as possible and she feels it’s important for them to see her dad, but he lives far away. Milania,14, one of the middle daughters, talks to her dad daily. The kids have Joe’s family take them when they have time to visit on the weekends. Teresa has been handling the finances since this whole situation with Joe happened.”

Meanwhile, Teresa recently told Andy Cohen on the Feb. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that “of course” she’s angry with Joe, especially since she lost a year of her late mother’s life while she was serving her 11-month sentence in prison, and that she will probably not move to Italy with him if he’s deported after his Mar. 14 release. “Her empathy turned to anger and frustration as friends and family told Teresa she has every right to be upset with Joe,” our source added. “Her attitude completely changed from when he first went away until now. Joe still thinks he has a shot at not being deported, but Teresa and eldest daughter, Gia, 18 are realizing that is a reality. It’s Joe’s biggest fear and worst nightmare to be deported. Teresa knows it’s most likely happening, but until it does, she isn’t doing anything differently right now.”

And when it comes down to it, Teresa is fine with the RHONJ production crew capturing Joe’s release from prison. “Teresa is fully on board to film whatever they need,” our source added. “She’s always a team player when it comes to the cameras and knows that the show will tell her truth and side of the story.” Teresa was also grilled by Cohen during part two of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion on Feb. 27 about why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring during New Year’s Eve 2019, which she spent with friends and rumored love interest Blake Schreck, 29. Of course, Teresa coolly replied, “Who cares? Who cares if I wore my rings and don’t? Joe never wore rings.” Teresa and Joe have been married for nearly two decades, and they share four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, and Audriana, 10.