‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Is ‘Angry With’ Joe & ‘Probably Wouldn’t’ Move To Italy If He’s Deported

Teresa Giudice is furious with her husband, Joe, for putting her in prison, so she ‘probably wouldn’t’ move to Italy with him, she admitted during the Feb. 27 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

Joe Giudice, 46, is still appealing a judge’s ruling that he must be deported to Italy, following his release from prison on March 14, but whether or not he ends up being sent to his native country, Teresa‘s staying put in New Jersey. The mom of four, who also served her own 11-month sentence before Joe entered the big house, opened up about her plans for the future during the Feb. 27 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. When host Andy Cohen asked Teresa, 46, if she’s angry with Joe for landing her in prison after he committed various forms of fraud, she said, “Of course I’m angry with him. I went to jail. I went to jail. Yeah, of course I’m angry.”

Andy made a point to say that Teresa’s feelings are completely different now when compared to how she felt just before she went to prison on Jan. 5, 2015. But she explained that a lot of it has to do with the March 2017 passing of her mother. “I also didn’t lose my mom at that time. Andy, I have a small family. I only have my brother, my mother and my father, and my daughters. That’s my family. I’m angry that I came home [in March 2016] and 8 months later, I lost my mom. [He took that time from me],” she said. And Teresa doesn’t hold back when it comes to sharing those feelings with Joe. “We haven’t fought about it, but I do throw it in his face when I get mad. I [tell him], ‘You shouldn’t have screwed up,'” she added.

Teresa also added that Joe does feel “tremendous guilt” for what he did. “He has tremendous guilt, but he’s very positive, very strong,” she said as her co-stars listened. And despite saying she’s “still” Joe’s “ride or die”, Teresa doesn’t think she’d follow him overseas if he loses his appeal. “I hope that’s not a decision I have to make. But to pick up my children and just move to another country, I don’t think that would be good for my children. So no, I probably wouldn’t [follow him],” she said. However, Teresa also wasn’t totally clear about whether or not they’d split. In fact, Andy asked Teresa if they’d go their “separate ways” once he’s released and deported, but Teresa’s answer won’t air until the third part of the reunion special, which airs next Wednesday, March 6 at 9pm on Bravo!

Teresa and Joe have been married since 1999 and they share four daughters together: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.