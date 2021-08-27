See Pic

Teresa Giudice, 49, Stuns In Tight Catsuit While Snuggling Up To Luis Ruelas In Nashville

Teresa Giudice sizzled in a snakeskin-printed bodysuit with white, knee-high cowboy boots as she posed with new BF Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice and her boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas proved they’re super loved up when they snuggled up in a sweet new IG snap. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on August 25 to share a photo with her new man, while totally sizzling in a tight catsuit. The mom-of-four rocked a brown snakeskin-printed bodysuit, which she paired with tall, white cowboy boots.

Luis wrapped his arm around the reality star, who wore her brown tresses in loose waves and offered the camera a sweet smile. Meanwhile, her man donned a black tee, black jeans, and black dress shoes, along with a gold chain necklace. “Nothing but Love in Nashville,” she captioned the pic. Melissa Gorga commented, “Lovers,” while fellow Bravo star Kenya Moore wrote, “Hot mama!!!”

A source close to Teresa recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s very open to marriage. “Teresa feels like this is it for her when it comes to her relationship with Louie,” the source revealed. “She’s honestly never been happier and is in the happiest, healthiest relationship she’s ever been in. She absolutely could see herself marrying Louie. The kids love him and he’s very good to her kids.”

Teresa even admitted during Part Two of the RHONJ reunion special on May 26 that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was devastated over her new romance. Fortunately, her new has made every effort to maintain the peace with Teresa’s estranged ex. “He’s respectful of Joe,” insisted the same source, who added that “life is finally back on track” for Teresa following her legal dramas.

Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga also reiterated during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife that she felt they were the real deal.  “I just don’t think he’s a fling. I think that they’re very serious about each other and they love each other very much.” She added, “I could tell if he was a fling and he just doesn’t feel like a fling.”