Teresa Giudice’s Feelings About Marriage Revealed After Louie Ruelas Hints At Proposing

Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend, Louie Ruelas, just made it clear he wants to ask her to marry him. But will ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star say yes when he pops the question?

Teresa Giudice‘s boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas is head over heels in love and on May 30 he told TMZ he wants to make her his wife. Teresa, who was present while he was hinting at his plans to propose, was more reserved when speaking to the entertainment news outlet — but a source close to the Bravo-lebrity tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s very open to marriage.

“Teresa feels like this is it for her when it comes to her relationship with Louie,” the source revealed. “She’s honestly never been happier and is in the happiest, healthiest relationship she’s ever been in. She absolutely could see herself marrying Louie. The kids love him and he’s very good to her kids.”

Teresa admitted during Part 2 of the RHONJ reunion special on May 26 that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was devastated over her new romance. Fortunately, Louie has made every effort to keep the peace with Teresa’s ex. “He’s respectful of Joe,” insisted the same source, who added that “life is finally back on track” for Teresa.

One person who won’t be surprised if Teresa and Louie marry is her sister-in law Melissa Gorga, who previously told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she felt they were the real deal. “I just don’t think he’s a fling. I think that they’re very serious about each other and they love each other very much.” She adds, “I could tell if he was a fling and he just doesn’t feel like a fling.”

Melissa isn’t the only RHONJ star that wants to see Teresa and Louie go the distance. Dolores Catania raved about the couple while appearing on the April 8 episode of HollywoodLife TVTalk. “I’m so happy and I hope that she gets married again,” like “tomorrow,” because “he’s an amazing human being and I want to see her happy,” she explained. “I want to see someone love her the way he does and it’s such a beautiful thing.”

Teresa, who finalized her divorce from Joe in Sept. 2020 after 20 years of marriage, hinted on the March 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she hopes to spend the rest of her life with Luis. When Andy asked her if she and Louie had discussed tying the knot, Teresa blushed and said “I feel it. We’ll see what happens. I really feel like he’s my soulmate.”