Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Married: Couple Weds In Romantic New Jersey Ceremony

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have officially tied the knot! The couple wed at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests, per PEOPLE magazine. Her four daughters, as well as his two sons David and Nicholas, were present for the event, which was filmed for Bravo.

Teresa, 50, and Luis twinned in white for the special occasion, with the OG housewife stunning in a long strapless gown adorned with a sweetheart headline. The raven haired beauty added a diamond crown on her head. Meanwhile, the handsome groom opted for a white blazer paired with black pants and a formal bowtie.

Teresa walked down the aisle to “Ave Maria,” which was played by violin players as an ode to her late parents. The wedding ceremony was then officiated by Luis’ sister Dr. Veronica Ruelas. Both sets of kids also had a role to play in the ceremony as they helped the newlywed couple light unity candles. Before kissing her groom, Teresa reportedly told her new husband, “I will love you for a million tomorrows.”

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice's Cutest Pics With Daughters Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019 Audriana Giudice, Teresa Giudice. Teresa Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2019 Jingle Ball - - Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Dec 2019

Plenty of other Bravolebrities were in attendance, including her RHONJ castmates Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin. Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks were also present from Real Housewives of Atlanta, while Real Houeswives of New York alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin also made the guest list along with Ashley Darby of Real Housewives of Potomac. Notably, her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga did not attend, as previously reported, nor did Dina Manzo.

Teresa and Luis got engaged on October 19 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. People first reported the big news, along with sharing details about Luis’ romantic proposal to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star. Luis reportedly popped the question in one of the biggest, most romantic ways possible, having a “Marry Me” sign plus sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist and fireworks. A source described the proposal as “absolutely exquisite” to the outlet. They added, “Teresa was completely surprised.”

It actually wasn’t too long ago that Teresa was married to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, but after 20 years of marriage and four daughters together — they share Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — Teresa and Joe called it quits in Dec. 2019. Shortly thereafter, she fell madly in love with Luis.

Teresa’s girls were especially happy for their mom and her new beau, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in October 2021. “The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” the source shared. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe. ” The source added that Luis knew it was “important” to ask Teresa’s daughters for their approval, and so had “a conversation with them” — to which they gave their blessing. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”