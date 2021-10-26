Exclusive

How Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Feel About Her Marrying Luis Ruelas After His Romantic Proposal

After her fairytale engagement to Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice has received a bevy of support from family and friends — even her ex, Joe Giudice. But what do her daughters think?

If there’s one thing Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know about Teresa Giudice, it’s how much she cares about her girls. That’s why, once the 49-year-old got engaged to Luis Ruelas, 46, after a year of dating, Bravo fiends were curious about what Teresa’s daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — felt about the ordeal.

“The girls are very happy for Teresa and Louie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “They have always gotten along with him and he treats them like his own while respecting their love for [their father] Joe [Giudice].” The source added that Luis knew it was “important” to ask Teresa’s daughters for their approval, and so had “a conversation with them” — to which they gave their blessing. “They’re very, very happy for their mother to have found love and happiness again.”

As far as how well the girls mix with their new stepdad, another source close to the couple told HL that they “get along great with Louie” and think he’s a “gentleman” who treats their mom with “total respect.” The source went on, “Louie understandably was nervous when he first started dating Teresa because he wanted to make a good impression for the girls, but ultimately he knew he had to just be himself and let the cards fall as they may.”

Fortunately for the businessman, the connection with his now-fiancée’s daughters was relatively easy, making the relationship progression with Teresa a “smooth transition” for the girls, considering how happy he makes the reality star. “That’s the most important thing and all they wanted that for their mom,” the source added.

In addition to her adorable brood, Teresa has received a ton of support from family and friends since she and Luis’ romantic proposal on vacation in Greece. Her brother, Joe Gorga, even told US Weekly that he cried after he heard the big news! [“Luis] came in like what she needed,” Joe said. “She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”