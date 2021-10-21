News

Joe Gorga Says He Cried Over Sister Teresa Giudice’s Engagement: She ‘Needed That Superman’

Evening Writer

After his sister Teresa got engaged in Greece, Joe Gorga admitted he got teary-eyed, sharing how ‘happy’ he was for the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star.

Brotherly love! Joe Gorga, 42, couldn’t be happier for his sister, Teresa Giudice, after she got engaged this past week in Greece. Teresa, 49, and now-fiancé Luis Ruelas, 46, are ready to head down the aisle after more than a year of dating, and Joe, for his part, admittedly got emotional about the ordeal, considering all his big sister has been through.

“I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” Joe told Us Weekly on Thursday, Oct, 21, sharing how he cried when he heard about the proposal. “[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”

Teresa and Luis celebrated their first anniversary together in July. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Luis then popped the question to the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG while vacationing in Porto Heli, Greece, going all-out with a “Marry Me” sign, roses, sparklers, a violinist, and fireworks. After hearing the news, Joe gushed about the situation, also sharing that Luis told him about the plan before it all went down.

“He’s living up to everything he’s talking about, so I’m just so happy that they’re in love,” he said. “She’s ecstatic. She loves him. She’s really, really happy. She always wanted to be loved, like, really loved, and he loves her.” After People first reported the big news, a source shared that Teresa was “completely surprised” by the “absolutely exquisite” proposal. We would cry too if that was our sibling!

After 20 years of marriage to Joe Giudice — with whom Teresa shares four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — the former couple called in quits in Dec. 2019. They finalized their divorce in Sept. 2020 and Teresa and Luis began dating shortly thereafter. According to Joe, “the girls” told Joe about the engagement. “I don’t know if [Teresa] told him. I didn’t even ask that question. Don’t know, don’t care. Probably not. But it’s all good,” he shared.

Joe also added that his wife, Melissa Gorga, 42, knew about Luis popping the question in advance. Much like her husband, Melissa was “so happy” for her sister-in-law, excited for a celebration of the engagement once Teresa and Luis return from overseas. “We’ll do something, definitely,” Joe stated. “This is big news, this is nice. It was meant to be. It’s a beautiful thing and I love it.”