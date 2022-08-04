Teresa Giudice’s 4 Daughters Rock Cute Dresses At Her Bridal Shower: ‘Built In Best Friends’

Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13, proudly posed with their mom, Teresa Giudice, 50, at the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s bridal shower in Asbury Park, NJ last weekend, and each girl, who Teresa calls her “built in best friends”, matched in blue. As you can see in the photo below, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana wore mini dresses in different shades of blue, while Gia wore a longer dress that appeared white with a blue floral design on it.

As for Teresa, who shared the picture on her Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 4, she wore a bridal white, strapless mini dress, which was rather fitting if you ask us. “Built in best friends,” Teresa captioned the shot. “To the moon & back I love you girls!”

Teresa, who has starred on RHONJ since the show premiered in May 2009, is set to marry her fiance, Luis Ruelas, this Saturday, August 6. Initially, they were going to get married later this month, but RHONY alum Ramona Singer leaked the details of the ceremony on social media, so Teresa decided to change things up a bit and move the ceremony up a bit. Ramona is still invited, Teresa previously revealed, and Us Weekly reports the wedding will be filmed for an upcoming TV special on Bravo.

View Related Gallery Gia Giudice: Photos Of Joe & Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Giudice 'Envy' by Melissa Gorga Fashion Show, New York, USA - 03 May 2019 Gia Giudice and boyfriend Christian Carmichael strike a pose after having dinner at LA hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. 25 May 2021 Pictured: Gia Giudice And Christian Carmichael. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757358_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Teresa and Luis got engaged in Oct. 2021 while vacationing at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. Their romance first surfaced in Nov. 2020 — two months after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice, 50 — and it’s since been documented on RHONJ. They even celebrated their one-year anniversary on camera last season. Season 13 just wrapped filming last night (Aug. 3), so Teresa’s wedding special will likely air after the season concludes on TV.