Teresa Giudice Stuns In Strapless White Mini Dress To Celebrate Her Bridal Shower

It’s almost time for Teresa Giudice, 50, to marry her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her upcoming summer wedding with a beautiful bridal shower in Asbury Park, N.J. over the weekend. Teresa wore a strapless white corseted mini dress with lace detailing and white heels. She rocked a nice tan and let her straightened brunette hair down.

Teresa’s bridal shower was attended by family, friends, and a few Bravo stars including her RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. They both shared photos to their respective Instagram pages from the event. Jennifer wore a stylish light blue dress with matching heels. Dolores wore a bright floral dress in a group photo that Jennifer’s 9-year-old daughter Olivia also appeared in.

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Ashley Darby also went to the bridal shower and took a sweet photo with Teresa. Ashley stood beside the bride-to-be and wore a cute pink minidress with a ruffled top. “We are so excited for your big day Tre!! ♥️ 👰🏻,” the Maryland resident wrote in her caption.

View Related Gallery Teresa Giudice & Family: Photos Teresa Giudice with daughters Gia and Milania Style360 During the Just Dance with Boy Meets Girl Fashion Show, New York, America - 12 Sep 2013 EXCLUSIVE: Joe Giudice and his daughters Gia and Milania are spotted enjoyng a holiday in Rome with an unidentified woman. They enjoy a lunch alfresco then go for a shopping spree in the fashion district of the eternal city before stopping in Spanish Steps for some selfies. 07 Nov 2020 Pictured: Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA713716_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Invitations for Teresa’s nuptials went out earlier this summer and Ramona Singer leaked the details of the ceremony on social media, which forced Teresa to change some of the wedding plans. “I was like, ‘Ramona, really?’ ” Teresa told Extra at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “I’m like, ‘Take it down right now!’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, what did I do, what did I do?’ I said, ‘Just take it down,’ and that was it. She did.” Teresa also confirmed that Ramona is still invited to the wedding despite the incident.

Teresa and Luis got engaged in Oct. 2021 while vacationing at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. The mother-of-four‘s romance with Luis surfaced in Nov. 2020, two months after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice, 50. Luis eventually met Joe, when he and Teresa traveled to the Bahamas in March 2021. Joe currently splits his time between the Bahamas and Italy due to his deportation from the U.S. following his time in prison for fraud.

This will be Teresa’s second wedding. It’s bound to be a huge event that may be filmed for the hit Bravo series. Pretty much the whole cast is invited, including her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and her rival Margaret Josephs.