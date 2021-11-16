Ramona Singer Calls Kenya Moore A ‘Bitch’ During Heated Fight On ‘RHUGT’ Flight — Watch

Drama exploded almost immediately on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ with headstrong stars Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore going at it.

It doesn’t take long for the Real Housewives to get heated! When travelling via private jet to a Caribbean getaway for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, famed Bravolebrities Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore hit some turbulence, as Kenya accused Ramona of flirting with another man while she was still married to then-husband Mario Singer.

“I was getting f–king divorced, bitch!” Ramona screamed at Kenya, to which the latter then replied, “Excuse me?” shocked at Ramona’s choice of words. “Why are you calling me a bitch, what’s wrong with you?” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “That’s unacceptable. What you’re not going to do on this trip is call me a bitch. I don’t know how f–ked up you are in New York, but bitch, we’re not going to do this.”

The Real Housewives of New York OG continued by trying to explain her side of the story, saying that Kenya was “putting words in [her] mouth.” Kenya later explained during a confessional that “being called a bitch” by a “near perfect stranger” was triggering for her, causing her to erupt at the New York housewife. “I’m sorry, maybe I’m taking it wrong, and I apologize,” Ramona later told Kenya, which Kenya hesitantly accepted.

Speaking with Page Six last week, Kenya already alluded to having a blowout fight with the RHONY star, saying she “seemed to be very rude” in the beginning of the trip. “She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her,” Kenya said. “I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful,” adding that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with” on the trip. “Maybe she doesn’t know my street cred, but she found out,” she concluded.

The first three episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now available to watch on Peacock, giving fans an excitement of the senses as some of their favorite Housewives come together from various franchises across the country. The network will continue with the trend by showing an “All Stars” spinoff with the likes of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley and former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, among others Bravo icons.