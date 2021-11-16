‘RHUGT’ Cast Teases ‘Naked’ Fun With Luann de Lesseps & Teresa Giudice’s Prison Confessions

The first three episodes of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ were wild, but the cast says there’s even more drama to come!

If you haven’t yet watched the first three episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, you’re making a huge mistake. Peacock surprised fans by dropping three — yes, three — episodes of the new original series on Nov. 15, three days earlier than expected, and it’s all anyone’s talking about on social media.

In the first 15 minutes, Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer calls Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore a “bitch”, and within 30 minutes, Ramona steals the best room in the ladies’ vacation home in Turks and Caicos before flashing the cameras while naked in the shower. It’s already an amazing show, and the cast says there’s so much more to come.

During a promotional event for the series in Malibu, California on Nov. 15, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Melissa Gorga teased future episodes with the event’s hot, Brad Goreski. Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, who also appear on the show, weren’t present for the event.

Brad: What were your first impressions seeing it for the first time?

Kyle: All of us because we don’t shoot with those hidden cameras like we do on the show, so we forget those a lot. So that moment when I’m in the kitchen with Ramona and I lift up my dress, I forgot about those hidden cameras! In watching those moments, it’s just funny. It’s a really fun entertaining show. It’s such a different style than we do on our shows, so it was really interesting.

Teresa: I didn’t know that people were seeing everything that we were doing and somebody was putting out there. I was out of that conversation. By the way, that was not me.

Melissa: Kyle and I were the masterminds that Kenya was doing that to all of them!

Vicki Gunvalson watching Ramona in Episode 1 of #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/zCxoBfrnPc — The Slut Pig Podcast (@tsp_pod) November 16, 2021

Brad: What was your first thought when you heard Peacock was mixing Bravo franchises for the first time?

Melissa: I just think it was a complete love letter to the fans because it’s been over a decade that the fans have been waiting for this to happen and finally it’s happening and I just feel like it was pretty amazing when I got that call. I was like, “Wait, really? Are we ending The Real Housewives franchise because this is scary!” I feel like Andy Cohen said something once — “Well, when we mash them all together !” We’re releasing the Dubai Housewives. There’s a lot going on so that’s not what this is! But I was like, “Wait, what’s happening here?” It was very exciting, obviously. These are big personalities along with the New York girls, so I just knew it was going to be something special.

Kyle: When they first asked me, my first question was, who else is going? I’m afraid. I’m very afraid.

Brad: What was your reaction when you received the phone call to be on UGT?

Cynthia: I was excited. I was like, “Who else is going with me from Atlanta?” And when they told me my girl Kenya I was like, “Oh this is going to be easy,” because you know in Atlanta, we go deep. We gonna be like Thelma and Louise. We gonna run this shit!

Kenya: I was really excited. Of course I wanted to know who else would be there because you know I stay booked and busy! It was so exciting, honestly and then when I started hearing the names I was like, “Oh, I like her! She’s great!” so then it worked out.

Brad: Did you feel that way when you heard Ramona’s name?

Kenya: Um — No. But I was going to give her a chance and I thought I did that.

Brad: Who did you most form a connection with?

Cynthia: I definitely connected with Teresa. I was obsessed with Teresa Giudice. I was like, “I can’t wait to ask her about her jail stuff.” I couldn’t wait to get her alone. We went for a walk and I was like, talking about — She’s in love, congratulations — I was like, “OK girl, what was it like in jail?” She was so transparent and so sweet! I was like, “Oh my God!” I was the most curious about her because I love how she was able to go through all of the things that she went through and she’s still standing and she’s amazing and she’s really an incredible woman.

Teresa: Duh, Cynthia!

Brad: Were you excited when you found out your castmate would be Melissa coming from the show?

Teresa: Yeah, of course! That’s my sister-in-law! I love her!

Melissa: How believable is that?

Teresa: I’m all about family. I’m all about the Godfather movie, loyalty, respect. That’s what I’m about.

Kenya: Wait until you get to episode 3!

Teresa: She’s the 2nd one down from being the longest on New Jersey so of course it should’ve been her.

Brad: Did you feel more comfortable talking about going away with Cynthia than you did with your own cast on the show?

Teresa: No. Now I’m fine with it. In the beginning it was hard. I didn’t like to talk about it because — Listen, I did what I had to do, but I know in my heart I didn’t belong there, but there was a reason why I had to go through that journey. I did what I did. I did it standing strong and here I am!

Brad: Any connections your surprised got formed? Did we leave Ramona in? Was she last man standing for the whole show? What happens?

Kenya: I was actually surprised with my connection with LuAnn because I thought she’s the countess and she talks like this and she says, “Kenya!” She talks like she’s on the news and all that. I just thought and also her reputation of being this countess and lived in Europe and all of those wonderful things she loves to brag about.

Melissa: I was surprised with LuAnn also. Same. I thought she was going to be really stuffy but she let’s her hair down without having a cocktail. I’ve seen her whole vajayjay multiple times. Head to toe naked the whole entire trip. She’s definitely fun. I thought she’d be more stuffy but she let’s her hair down.

Kyle: She loves to be naked!

Teresa: Yeah, she’s fun.

Brad: Who from your cast Kyle would you have wanted to come with you?

Kyle: Probably Rinna. I do love all the girls, but Rinna’s been their second longest so it would make sense for Rinna. What I learned from doing this show was a lot of ladies don’t have trust in their franchise. They really have got to watch their back and we had seasons like that way back. Teresa said this was the only time she ever enjoyed filming.

Brad: Out of all the years, Teresa?

Teresa: It was the first time I ever enjoyed being on TV. Because on my show, it’s like I’m always being attacked. Top dog, they always try to take me down but that never happens! You guys better watch season 12. You guys will be so happy! It’s going to be so good!

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip drop on Peacock every Thursday.