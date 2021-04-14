Dorinda Medley Reveals Whether She’d Return To ‘RHONY’ If Asked To Come Back – Watch

Dorinda Medley always sees the same question in her Instagram comments sections: will she ever want to return to The Real Housewives of New York City? “I don’t know why everybody keeps asking me that because I have nothing to do with that decision making,” Dorinda admitted while appearing on HollywoodLife TVTalk on April 5. “You’ll have to ask the people that are hiring and all of that,” she added, nearly nine months after announcing her decision to leave the Bravo show. That doesn’t mean Dorinda expects to never step foot in front of a RHONY camera again, though.

“Right now, I’m focused on the book and Blue Stone Manor and I’m doing a Blue Stone Manor Bourbon. I think it’s going to be good. This used to be a speakeasy. I’m good here,” Dorinda told HollywoodLife. She added, “I never worry about what’s going on, what’s going forward. The good news is, I think I was one of the lucky ones. People don’t realize, we only film for three-and-a-half, four months. It’s not your whole life. I was good about keeping my old life and my Blue Stone Manor and my life and my family and my friends in London and my friends here. When I didn’t go back, I just continued with my life, thank God.”

Dorinda Medley at home in the Blue Stone Manor. [Instagram/@dorindamedley]