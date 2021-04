Dorinda Medley Reveals Whether She’d Return To ‘RHONY’ If Asked To Come Back – Watch

Dorinda Medley always sees the same question in her Instagram comments sections: will she ever want to return to The Real Housewives of New York City? “I don’t know why everybody keeps asking me that because I have nothing to do with that decision making,” Dorinda admitted while appearing on HollywoodLife TVTalk on April 5. “You’ll have to ask the people that are hiring and all of that,” she added, nearly nine months after announcing her decision to leave the Bravo show. That doesn’t mean Dorinda expects to never step foot in front of a RHONY camera again, though.

Heather [Thomson] “You never know. I think you’re going to see — The show changes so much every year,” she admitted while talking about the possibility of a comeback. “I’m sure that if the show does very well they’re going to move in that direction. Maybe sometimes — Like came back as a friend . You just don’t know every year, right?”

Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer; attorney and broadcaster Eboni K. Williams will also be If Dorinda is ever approached to come back as a cast member, though, she’s still not sure what her reaction would be. “I don’t know!,” Dorinda exclaimed, adding, “That’s so far from now. This season hasn’t even started, right? It starts in May.” Like Dorinda said, Season 13 will be premiering on May 4, 2021 withand; attorney and broadcasterwill also be joining the cast this upcoming season.

Dorinda has other priorities now. One of them includes publishing her new life memoir, Make It Nice, which is arriving on bookshelves on Aug. 17, 2021. Dorinda is chronicling her entire life in the book, and not just the glamorous one you saw on RHONY (for example, she opens up about her struggles with anorexia and body dysmorphia in the book). Dorinda is also now far away from New York and living in the gorgeous countryside of the Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, where she resides in her mansion called the Blue Stone Manor.

“Right now, I’m focused on the book and Blue Stone Manor and I’m doing a Blue Stone Manor Bourbon. I think it’s going to be good. This used to be a speakeasy. I’m good here,” Dorinda told HollywoodLife. She added, “I never worry about what’s going on, what’s going forward. The good news is, I think I was one of the lucky ones. People don’t realize, we only film for three-and-a-half, four months. It’s not your whole life. I was good about keeping my old life and my Blue Stone Manor and my life and my family and my friends in London and my friends here. When I didn’t go back, I just continued with my life, thank God.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley) Dorinda Medley at home in the Blue Stone Manor. [Instagram/@dorindamedley]