Why Dorinda Medley Walked Away From ‘RHONY’ After 6 Seasons: She’s ‘At Peace With Her Decision’

Dorinda Medley is finding peace in leaving ‘RHONY’ after being a fan favorite for 6 seasons and we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY why!

Dorinda Medley, 55, shocked fans when she announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York after 6 seasons, but she’s OK with doing so. “Dorinda is at peace with her decision to leave RHONY,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being under contract with Bravo and filming as a housewife is not a priority of hers.”

Known for her one liners like, “Make it nice,” and “Clip,” Dorinda really left her mark on the franchise, and her departure was no different. On Aug. 25, she took to social media to share her feelings on the situation. “What a journey this has been,” Dorinda said as famous Bravo staples like Andy Cohen, 52, and Bethenny Frankel, 49, commented. “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success,” the post concluded.

We have seen many ups and downs for Dorinda over the years as she opened both her NYC apartment and infamous Blue Stone Manor home in The Berkshires for several episodes. But family has always come first for her, and her reasonings to leave now are no exception. “She’s taking this time to focus on herself and her family,” our source added.

Just because she’s hanging up her apple for the upcoming season doesn’t mean she won’t want another one in the future! “She’s not saying she never wants to be on television or RHONY ever again,” the source said. “The schedule is really rigorous and takes a lot of time which she just isn’t able to give that kind of time right now.”

Dorinda clearly has a ton of support from her current co-stars as several of the ladies paid tribute to her the day of her announcement. Since her friendships with the ladies are genuine, it sounds like we could still see Dorinda in the future. “You may even see her pop-up next season here and there,” the source claimed. “She’s not opposed to filming, she just doesn’t want to be tied down to the schedule of it all at this time.”