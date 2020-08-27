There’s no love lost between Dorinda Medley & Ramona Singer! The two ‘RHONY’ cast mates exchanged several heated barbs in this dramatic reunion teaser.

Dorinda Medley, 55, may be leaving Real Housewives Of New York — but she’s going out with a bang! The longtime cast member didn’t hold back in a teaser for the upcoming reunion, taking shots at nemesis Ramona Singer, 63. “Go with your loser friends, they’re a PSA statement for a bad facelift!” Dorinda yelled over the safe six foot distance to Ramona, who put up her hand and looked away. Dorinda then chimed, “Like yours!” Ouch.

Your prayers have been answered: don't miss the in person, socially distant, and explosive #RHONY Reunion, starting September 10! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/srs0Ow13Y1 — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 27, 2020

“You are disgusting, go to church!” Ramona snapped back at the Massachusetts native. Dorinda didn’t stop there, and proceeded to make accusations about Ramona’s drinking. “Ramona is out every single night drinking,” Dorinda alleged. Ramona then retorted, “I drink water, why do you think I’m thin?” While 63-year-old Ramona has been open about other procedures — including a boob job after divorcing husband Mario Singer in 2014 and an eye lift, both of which she ‘fessed up to on the RHONY season 9 finale — she has previously denied having a face lift.

“Facelift! Nope,” she wrote in a 2018 blog where she listed her plastic surgery “Have Not List.” She continued, “The one thing about me is that I have always been transparent about any cosmetic work that I have done. So transparent that I have even had procedures on the show.” In the same post, she also denied rumors of a neck lift, cheek implants, or lip filler — but admitted she does get Botox injections. “Botox, yes for many years, on my forehead, the side of my eyes (crow’s feet) I do Botox about 2x as year as needed, but I do it as light as possible so there is movement to my face,” she explained.

The fifty-nine second teaser was nothing short of explosive, and we can already tell fans are eagerly counting down to the Sept. 10 reunion airdate! “For the first time since March, we are having an in-person reunion!” Andy announced in the clip, pointing out Sonja Morgan, 56, was applying hand sanitizer on her legs. “Yes, I need a little shot!” Sonja replied, before they cut to short clips of the drama — including Dorinda’s love life. “Where are you at with dating?” Andy inquired, as Dorinda teased, “Time will tell…we’ll see.”