‘RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Leaving Bravo Show After 6 Seasons: ‘All Good Things Must Come To An End’

‘RHONY’ star Dorinda Medley is leaving the series after six seasons on the show, which she shared was a ‘great outlet’ for her, as she wished her co-stars ‘happiness and success’ in the future. See her full statement.

Dorinda Medley has made the decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City. The reality TV star, 55, took to her personal Instagram account to make the announcement on August 25. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…” she began the caption to her post. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” she continued.

“I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip,” she ended the caption to her post, signing off with simply “Dorinda.”

Dorinda began as a guest star on the Bravo reality TV series before becoming a main cast member during season 7, which premiered in April 2015. Over the course of the recent season, Dorinda found herself embroiled in some drama, including with cast member Tinsley Mortimer. All the while, Dorinda has been coming to terms with the death of her late husband, Richard H. Medley, who passed away in November 2011.

Dorinda had a seven-year romance with John Mahdessian, which fans learned during the May 14 episode of RHONY came to an end. Prior to the shocking announcement, Dorinda spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and teased what fans would be seeing in the new season. Dorinda dished on who she would be feuding with, and how the ladies came into filming “very strong.”

Although in future seasons fans were looking forward to seeing a vulnerable side of Dorinda, the time simply came where she was comfortable to step away. But as season 12 continues to air episodes, Dorinda teased more juicy details for the batch of episodes to HL in April. “You’re going to see a lot of activities, a lot of fun, a lot of antics…I think people are going to see that the women are really happy to be back and doing what they do, which is The Real Housewives of New York City.“

The next episode of RHONY debuts Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Bravo.