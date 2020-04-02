‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Reveals Who She’ll Really Be Feuding With In Season 12 — We Had ‘Issues’

Dorinda Medley broke down who she’s battling with during the fiery 12th season of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’!

Dorinda Medley, 55, and the rest of the RHONY girls are back and better than ever for the 12th season of the hit Bravo series that premieres tonight, April 2. Drama is a key recipe that has made this show such a success and the outspoken Manhattanite has been involved in her fair share of situations over the years (Cue her infamous “I MADE IT NICE!” outburst that happened at her house in The Berkshires during the show’s eight season). So it comes as no surprise that she’s found herself in the middle of some feuds again for the upcoming season which she dished all out with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The explosive trailer alone found Dorinda getting into it with many of the vets including LuAnn De Lesseps, 54, Ramona Singer, 63, and newbie Leah McSweeney, 37. “Well, it’s really not so much Luann. Luann and I have, I think a pretty good season,” she revealed after being asked about what she can dish about those particular fights. “It’s more, I think Ramona. Leah and I have kind of a start in the beginning, but they’re just the typical housewife interactions, disagreements that we have to work through. About issues, deflection, accusations. The typical housewife banter.”

She also gets into a bit of a tiff with Tinsley Mortimer, 44, very early in the season. Dorinda had this to say after being asked if she was shocked about Tinsley and Scott Kluth, 40, getting back together (they are currently engaged). “Was I shocked, no. Here’s the thing about the Housewives, and I say this not about just Tinsley, but just in general. We go in there as women, we all put it out there. We are very honest about who we are, what we are, what we’re doing, and I was always sort of suspect to what Tinsley was selling.”

It’s a stay tuned kind of thing according to Dorinda about Tinsley and Scott this season. “And we’ll see how that all plays out in the show. We’ve been through a lot with her relationship with Scott. And at some point, you just get exhausted. I think I was suffering from a little bit of Tinsley exhaustion, and the Scott thing.” RHONY premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Bravo.