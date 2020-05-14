‘RHONY’ Recap: Dorinda Medley Ends Her 7-Year Romance With John Mahdessian

Another ‘Housewives’ romance has come to an end. During the May 14 episode of ‘RHONY’, Dorinda confirmed to Sonja that she and John were officially on a break.

After the news broke in Page Six, Dorinda Medley was forced to confirm to the ladies that she and longtime boyfriend John Mahdessian had decided to take a break from each other. It all happened during the May 14 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and even though all splits are sad, none of the ladies were very surprised by the news of Dorinda’s. Before the breakup, she had been complaining about John a lot and reminiscing about happier times with her late husband, Richard. But even though it wasn’t a shock to hear the news, the ladies still felt bad for Dorinda. Especially after she broke down in tears at a local orchard, where the ladies went for a day trip to sip on wine, go through a corn maze and admire some apples.

Dorinda actually freaked out on Tinsley — AGAIN — and made her cry at the orchard, but we can’t totally blame her this time. She’s been through the ringer in life. Not only did she lose her beloved husband several years ago, but she just ended a longterm relationship with the second love of her life. “This isn’t the story I wrote myself,” Dorinda said, as she wept with her co-stars. The ladies, of course, comforted her and eventually Dorinda saw the silver lining to it all — she said she finally going to allow herself to live “selfishly”, and Sonja told her it was a great idea.

Meanwhile, Luann opened up to Leah about her relationship with drinking, and she decided that she wasn’t going to let other people talk her out of drinking entirely, nor did Leah think she should. Luann said that she was perfectly fine handling a drink or two while hanging out with the ladies, so that’s what she was going to start doing. Will that plan work out for her, though? Only time will tell.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.