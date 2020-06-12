Tinsley Mortimer Says Dorinda Medley Blocked Her On IG After ‘RHONY’ Orchard Scenes: ‘She’s A Liar’

Tinsley Mortimer shared with Andy Cohen that it was Dorinda Medley who blocked her on Instagram after ‘everybody was going off on her’ following the women’s trip to the orchard and Dorinda’s treatment of Tinsley.

While Tinsley Mortimer prepares to step away from The Real Housewives of New York City and start her new chapter in Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth, she’s also taking time to set the record straight. The RHONY star appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 11 and addressed the real reason why Dorinda Medley blocked her on Instagram. “Let me explain this to you,” Tinsley told Andy and Tinsley’s pal and former co-star Leah McSweeney.

“The day after she blocked me,” Tinsley began, before Andy, shocked at what he was hearing, interjected to ask, “Oh she blocked you — oh it was after the orchard,” Andy said. “After the orchard scene she blocked me,” Tinsley reiterated. “And I think she blocked me because everybody was going off on her on her Instagram just to tell her that she had been horrible to me, so that’s why I assumed that she blocked me,” Tinsley explained.

But there was more to the story! “She also came out and said something really crazy about me not owning anything when I made a comment…” but before Tinsley could finish her thought, Andy interrupted, saying, “I thought she said you blocked her,” the WWHL host said. Tinsley offered a scathing retort of her former cast member. “She did because she’s a liar.” Yikes!

“So all of her followers, she wrote, ‘she blocked me, she blocked me,’ when she didn’t tag me in the picture,” Tinsley shared, referencing the May 28 Instagram post Dorinda shared to her IG featuring the cast at the Castle Hill Inn. Everyone in the photo was tagged but Tinsley — awkward! Tinsley said of the low blow that she’s “not petty” and she “wouldn’t do that. I didn’t block her, she blocked me.” Tinsley’s own take on the drama comes after she bid adieu to the RHONY fans on June 11, moments before the new episode aired on Bravo.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending,” Tinsley began her emotional message. “Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott,” she said, sharing footage of his romantic proposal at the historic Chicago Water Tower. Tinsley joined RHONY in 2017 during the series ninth season. While Tinsley is leaving the series, fans can still catch her on the remaining episodes of RHONY‘s 12th season, with the next episode airing on June 18.