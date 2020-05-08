‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Teases Wedding Plans & Scott Kluth’s Hope For A Zoom Ceremony

Would Tinsley Mortimer really go through with a Zoom wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic? The ‘RHONY’ star appeared on ‘WWHL’ on May 7, and admitted that her fiance wants a ‘small’ ceremony. — And, she’s totally on board.

Tinsley Mortimer‘s second wedding to Scott Kluth is going to look a lot different than her first. The Real Housewives of New York star, 44, who’s usually all for an over-the-top event, wants a more intimate ceremony when she marries the Coupon Cabin CEO. But, that doesn’t mean she’s down for a virtual Zoom wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just the other day, [Scott] said, ‘Maybe we should just do a Zoom wedding or something,'” Tinsley recalled during a game of “Kluth Us In” [on your engagement] the May 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy replied, “I can’t imagine you’d be loving a Zoom wedding?” In true Tinsley fashion, the verdict was — “I don’t think so.”

Tinsley and Scott were supposed to tie the knot in Japan this summer, but they’ve postponed their plans due to the pandemic. “We haven’t unfortunately just because of the situation right now,” she said when Andy if she they set a new date for their wedding. “We had planned on doing something this summer, and we just don’t know yet. But, we want to do something small, so I think, once things maybe start to open up, we’ll be able to we’ll figure something out,” she continued. “This time is difficult to know what we can do and what we can’t do.”

(Photo credit: Tinsley Mortimer/Instagram)

Andy continued to press about the couple’s nuptials. “Will it be a big wedding? Will you have a lot of bridesmaids?” he asked.

“No,” Tinsley said, explaining, “You know, I did that before. This will be Scott’s first wedding, my second, so he wanted it to be small and that’s right up my alley too this year.” Tinsley was previously married to Topper Mortimer, who she divorced in 2010.

“Did Scott ask you what kind of ring you wanted before he proposed? Did you help pick it out at all?” Andy asked.

“I didn’t. He did such a great job,” she said, flashing her “pretty” ring at the camera. “I did say I wanted an oval, I did. He got me this oval ring and he did well after all of our breakups, back and forth I deserved it, so.”

As for the dress? — “I’m definitely going to have a big white dress, because you know know, I have to have a big white dress,” Tinsley revealed.

But, this time around, she’s not worried about all the details. “I don’t even care if it’s a big white dress and it’s just the two of us, somewhere with the dogs,” she admitted.

Tinsley and Scott are currently quarantined together in Chicago, which she said has made their relationship stronger.

“I have actually been enjoying this moment a lot. Our relationship is so much better because it’s exactly what we needed. We would be back and forth all the time. We would travel all the time,” she explained, adding, “I just wanted to be at home with him. And just have a normal life.”

The Bravo star also told Andy that she’s been cooking and cleaning like a “real ‘Housewife'” while hunkered down at home.

“Now that I’m cooking and cleaning,” she happily revealed, noting that Scott “really likes” her cooking. “I have been doing a lot of baked chicken. It’s a little easier, but this is a big deal for me. I’ve really honestly become the ‘Real Housewife’ that I’ve always wanted to be,” she said. “I cook, I clean, I do laundry, I make the bed, I arrange flowers, I organize.”