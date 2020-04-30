At Home With Tinsley Mortimer: ‘RHONY’ Star Reveals The 2 Shows Getting Her Through Quarantine

‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer is getting through her at home quarantine time with the help of dramatic reality TV that does not involve her, for a change!

The Real Housewives Of New York City’s Tinsley Mortimer, 44, cannot escape the drama on TV even as she’s holed up in Chicago during the COVID-19 outbreak with her fiancé Scott Kluth. Thankfully this time though, the drama involves other people, like the ones she’s watching on other shows. The soon to be real life housewife is remaining upbeat, positive and is clearly in love more than ever and we couldn’t be happier for her! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with her adorable and adopted pups Strawberry and Shortcake by her side, the PETA campaigner opened up on April 23 from her Chicago home about how she’s keeping glam while binge watching some new shows to pass the time!

What’s on your quarantine playlist? One Republic’s “Better Days” and “Speed Me Up” from the movie Sonic.

How are you staying in shape? My Peloton treadmill and Xtend Barre with Andrea Rogers.

What are you binge watching during quarantine? 90 Day Fiancé and Married At First Sight.

What items are your must haves that you are stocking up on? I’m living in lululemon and stocking up on dry shampoo & imPRESS nails by Kiss [which is a] press on manicure [with] no glue needed. They are one of my favorite discoveries. They stay on after washing my hands multiple times a day. They are so good that I may never go back to a regular manicure again!

How is life in Chicago? Scott and I feel very appreciative being quarantined here in Chicago with our babies Strawberry and Shortcake. They love having us with them all day and night. I finally feel like a Real Housewife! I’m cleaning, doing laundry, making beds, organizing, decorating, arranging flowers and with no room service, I am actually cooking for the first time and I love it! I feel like I have been in housewife boot camp and it’s been nice to have this quiet time together and be a family. Scott loves the food I have been making too!