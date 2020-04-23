‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer Urges Fans To ‘Buy Shoes, Not Dogs’ In 1st Look At PETA Campaign

‘RHONY’s Tinsley Mortimer is asking fans to spend their money on fashion and not pets as she launches her first PETA campaign and we have the EXCLUSIVE first look!

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Tinsley Mortimer, 44, has left the big apple behind for Chicago to begin life with fiance’, Scott Kluth, 40, and her first order of business is continuing to do good by asking fans to focus on shopping for clothes and not furry friends. “I have been an advocate for pet adoption for many years,” Tinsley told HollywoodLife during a chat about her new PETA campaign which she EXCLUSIVELY is sharing with our readers. “When they [PETA[ came to me with the theme of the shoot BUY SHOES, NOT DOGS, it really resonated with me. I do love to shop for shoes and clothes, but you should never shop for animals. There is a big difference and I was happy to be the face of that message.”

Tinsley, who has been a staple on the New York social circuit for years, met her boyfriend through fellow housewife Carole Radziwill, 56, on a blind date on the show back in season 9. After dating, a brief split, and a reconciliation, Tinsley accepted a proposal in November from Scott and is happily living a less dramatic life in the town her fiance’ calls home with her adorable campaign co-stars in tow. “I finally feel like a Real Housewife!” Tinsley shared. “I’m cleaning, doing laundry, making beds, organizing, decorating, arranging flowers and with no room service, I am actually cooking for the first time and I love it! I feel like I have been in housewife boot camp and it’s been nice to have this quiet time together and be a family. Scott loves the food I have been making too!”

Although Tinsley is keeping mum on her upcoming plans for human children, one thing is for certain — Her fur babies will absolutely be a part of her upcoming nuptials with some more on the way, too. “Strawberry and Shortcake will be flower girls in the wedding with little dresses made for them,” Tinsley revealed. “I can’t give away any of our family planning, but I can let you know that I’m excited to start volunteering with PAWS Chicago and of course we will adopt more dogs in the future! Right now though it’s important for us that Strawberry & Shortcake are well adjusted and feel loved and safe in their new life in America and in Chicago.”

The Chicago move has fans wondering if the soon to be official housewife will continue on with the show past this season, but while they wait, they can catch her on the hit Bravo series Thursday nights at 9pm. For now, Tinsley is safely quarantined with her man and focusing on the excitement of her powerful message. “When PETA said they were starting a pet adoption initiative and wanted me to star in the campaign, it was a no brainer for me!” Tinsley said. “I always want to advocate the benefits of adoption and be a voice for helpless and homeless pets in the world.”