‘RHONY’: Leah McSweeney Reveals She & Ramona Singer Will Have A ‘Rocky’ Relationship

Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer will butt heads during the April 22 episode of ‘RHONY’, but we can’t say we’re too surprised. The newest housewife recently dished on their ‘rocky’ friendship.

Not only did Ramona Singer, 63, shade Leah McSweeney‘s bucket hat and tattoo during the Season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, but they’ll butt heads again during this week’s episode, when Leah, 37, basically trashes Ramona’s backyard. So that might be why Leah recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’d have a “challenging, rocky relationship” moving forward. We can’t say too much, because we don’t want to spoil what’s to come on April 22, but what we will share with you is that Leah’s behavior this week sends Ramona into a tailspin. Ramona even sheds a few tears.

“Me and Ramona have had a challenging, rocky relationship for sure,” Leah told us during a chat on HollywoodLife TV Talk. “As you see, I am an open book and I’m personable and respectful to her and to everybody, so when I feel like that’s not being appreciated or taken advantage of, I will freak out.”

We’d have to say that Leah was totally respectful to Ramona and the other ladies during the premiere, when they dissed her for having tattoos, but we can’t say her respect for Ramona remains intact this week. Once you watch, you’ll know what we’re talking about. But for now, we think it’s safe to say that Ramona and Leah won’t become best friends anytime soon.

