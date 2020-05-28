‘RHONY’: Leah McSweeney Claps Back At Ramona Singer & Defends Her ‘Bad Behavior’

‘Hurricane season’ was upon us during the May 28 episode of ‘RHONY’, and even though Leah McSweeney ‘got wasted’ and ‘acted crazy’, she has a perfectly good explanation for it.

Don’t mess with Real Housewives of New York City newbie Leah McSweeney, 37. She knows she acted completely outlandish during the May 28 episode of the series, but what she doesn’t appreciate is the fact that Ramona Singer, 63, basically ridiculed her for it on TV. So after watching the episode, during which Leah ripped flowers out of vases, threw wine glasses, and basically tried destroying their Rhode Island hotel’s exterior decorations, and then seeing Ramona’s private confessionals, Leah blasted her co-star on Instagram.

“Hurricane season is here and tonight it’s ‘Hurricane Leah’,” Leah began her message on Instagram on May 28, just hours before the episode premiered on Bravo (she saw a screener earlier in the day). “I want to preface this episode by saying I went on this trip to Rhode Island not really wanting to even go. I didn’t know the women that well at this point, and I was in an already-vulnerable mood. I wanted my sister there for support. She was also six months postpartum and looking forward to her first baby-free overnight trip. Moms: haven’t we all been there?”

She then continued, “But enough about me. Tune in tonight for Ramona. Watch her get embarrassed by MY ‘bad’ behavior. Yes, you heard it right: the woman who defecates on hotel room floors (and expects others to clean it up), who calls her own friends fat, and who tries to flex on IG during a pandemic is supposedly embarrassed that I got s***faced. Please! #RHONY #BravoTV #illsavetherestforthereunion”. Zing!

I thought this would be fun to watch — but it's not. #RHONY pic.twitter.com/x0x5jFpLTA — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) May 29, 2020

Then, Dorinda’s longtime friend Dorinda Medley commented on the post and said, “So well said,” so we can only imagine that means Dorinda’s taking Leah’s side in all of this. And even though Elyse was on #TeamRamona throughout the episode, she has come to change her mind. After Leah posted her message, Elyse said, “Love you and love your sister! Glad we got to meet her! I made some mistakes on that trip, and you know I felt terrible about it. Ramona told me to have her back, so I did… Big Mistake!!!”

Ramona has yet to comment on the post.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.