Tinsley Mortimer Quits ‘RHONY’ & Thanks Fans For ‘Supporting’ Her ‘Fairy Tale Ending’

Tinsley Mortimer has officially confirmed what fans have long speculated: she’s leaving ‘RHONY’ to pursue a new life with fiancé Scott Kluth in Chicago. One co-star left a bizarre comment under the farewell post, however!

Tinsley Mortimer, 44, is parting ways with The Real Housewives of New York City after four seasons. The NYC socialite said her goodbyes in an Instagram post on June 11, right before the latest episode of RHONY aired. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending,” Tinsley began her emotional message.

Tinsley found her “fairy tale ending” with CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, who proposed to the RHONY darling in Nov. 2019. “Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott,” Tinsley continued. She even shared footage of his magical proposal at the historic Chicago Water Tower along with her goodbye announcement!

Of course, Tinsley took time to give a shout-out to the Real Housewives Executive Producer Andy Cohen and others. “Being a Housewife [apple emoji] was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv,” she wrote, and told fans to “swipe” for “a trip down memory lane.” This entailed a slideshow of throwback pictures [SEEN HERE], which included special memories shared with her co-stars like Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley.

While fans cheered on the next chapter in Tinsley’s life, one person — her co-star, Sonja Morgan — left a questionable comment. “And without me you wouldn’t have met [Scott],” she wrote. “So happy for you girl. [heart emoji] You got the fairytale. Moved to NYC to live with a true girlfriend who was there for you with open arms…I got you on #rhony and my co star Introduced you to Scott the man [heart emojis] May all your dreams come true. I’m always here [kissy emoji].” The comment has since mysteriously been deleted, but not before RHONY newbie Leah McSweeney could reply, wtf?,” according to a screenshot from @realhousewivesfranchise.