‘RHONY’: Tinsley Mortimer Moves To Chicago To Be With Scott & Says Goodbye To The Show

The June 11 episode of ‘RHONY’ seemingly featured Tinsley Mortimer’s final appearance on the series, as she was seen packing her bags and heading to Chicago.

Tinsley Mortimer announced she was moving to Chicago to be with Scott Kluth, during the June 11 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and unfortunately for her, she didn’t get the reaction she was hoping for. “Today, Tinsley told me that this is it and she will be getting married and this is it,” Leah McSweeney announced to the ladies during a group dinner.

Earlier in the episode, Tinsley told Leah that she didn’t “physically [have] a ring [yet], but she knew that once she moved to Chicago, she’d be starting her life with Scott, and marriage would be on the horizon. “Is there physically like a ring or something right now? No. Is that definitely happening, are we getting married? I just know it that I will be moving to Chicago, I’m not sure exactly when,” Tinsley told Leah. “But, I know and I know that we’re gonna be together and I know that we’ll be making this work.”

Back at the dinner table, the ladies didn’t seem as excited by the news. Dorinda Medley, who’s been butting heads with Tinsley all season, actually reacted with a cheeky response, saying, “Well good, then you’re moving to Chicago! That great. So, you can check out of your hotel finally”.

Then, Dorinda quickly changed the subject so she could talk about an upcoming trip to the Berkshires. “For some reason my relationship is very important at some levels, but then when I’m happy it’s not important,” Tinsley said to Leah. “Then we don’t want to talk about it.”

Tinsley confessed that she expected this sort of response from Dorinda, but she expected more from Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, who also didn’t seem excited in the least bit.

Later in the episode, Ramona apologized and invited Tinsley out for a more intimate gathering, where they finally celebrated the news together, but Dorinda never did the same. So Tinsley left New York City without ever patching things up with Dorinda. But as she drove off, it was revealed that “Tinsley’s fairytale came true when Scott romantically proposed in front of a group of Christmas carolers.”

After tonight’s episode, RHONY will be going on a hiatus. New episodes return to Bravo on July 2.