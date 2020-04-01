‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Confesses The Ladies Went Into Season 12 With ‘Guns Blazing’

Expect a very eventful season of ‘RHONY,’ because Dorinda Medley EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that ‘the women come in very strong.’ She even shared her opinion of the cast newbie, Leah McSweeney!

Get ready for a wild ride. Dorinda Medley, 55, confirmed that the Season 12 trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City “totally lives up to the hype” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. From the cast trip to Mexico, an adventure into a corn maze gone wrong and of course, multiple dramatic confrontations, the trailer had no shortage of eventful moments. The ladies brought the punches! “I think you’re going to see the women come in very strong,” Dorinda said.

The cast had a wildcard that added to this dynamic: Leah McSweeney! The 37-year-old fashion designer spiced up the show with her arrival in Season 12, who earned multiple solo spotlights in the trailer thanks to her goofy antics. “Leah is great, she’s a great new addition. We’re very happy about that,” Dorinda told us. “Just kind of slid right into the show. Held her ground, which I love. In the beginning, I’m not so sure about her, but see things, how that progresses as the show goes on.”

Overall, though, Dorinda could say this about everyone: “I think people really went in there sort of guns blazing.” The show’s revamped filming schedule added to the fun as well, in Dorinda’s eyes! “Bravo made an amazing choice a couple years ago to film us starting at the end of August,” Dorinda said, who explained that this season was filmed between August to December, instead of roughly between “October through March.” Dorinda saw this change as the “smarter thing to do, because New York is at its best in the fall.”

So, what else can fans expect? “You’re going to see a lot of activities, a lot of fun, a lot of antics…I think people are going to see that the women are really happy to be back and doing what they do, which is The Real Housewives of New York City,” Dorinda told HollywoodLife.

Joining Dorinda and Leah for this season, which premieres on Bravo on April 12, will be Luann de Lesseps, 54, Ramona Singer, 63, Sonja Morgan, 56, and Tinsley Mortimer, 44. Missing from this season will be Bethenny Frankel, 49! Even with the OG gone, there will still many attention-grabbers in the Season 12 trailer: Luann is off probation but is filmed sipping on a drink — much to her co-stars’ shock — while Leah and Tinsley make out with one another! Dorinda, specifically, appears to get in spats with more than one castmate. Well, she did say that her fellow RHONY ladies came in with “guns blazing”!