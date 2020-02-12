‘RHONY’ Season 12 Trailer: Tinsley Makes Out With Newbie Leah & Luann Starts Drinking Again

Season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is about to be the craziest yet. The new trailer shows everything, from Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney making out, to the epic cast trip to Mexico!

The Real Housewives of New York City are back, and the drama is messier than ever. In the trailer for the highly-anticipated 12th season of the Bravo show, the ladies of NYC — Luann de Lesseps, 54, Ramona Singer, 63, Sonja Morgan, 56, Dorinda Medley, 55, and Tinsley Mortimer, 44 — are all back to their usual antics. While Bethenny Frankel is missing from the trailer after quitting the show last year, newbie Leah McSweeney, 36, makes her first appearance. And let’s just say that Tinsley is very welcoming of the new Housewife, who comes to the show as one of her friends. They share a drunken makeout session this season!

“We have a new girlfriend, who’s lovely,” Sonja says in the trailer over a montage of Leah getting rowdy with the rest of the cast. “I think she’s a classy girl… kinda rough on the edges.” The trailer, which you can watch below, starts out with the ladies living it up at a costume party. It quickly devolves into a number of different fights between the friend group. For Luann, she’s upset that they’re not taking her cabaret show, “Marry, F**k, Kill” seriously. Her sobriety is tested as she shockingly sips a drink that Ramona exclaims is “all vodka.” Only longtime RHONY stans are going to get this one: she also tells everyone that she “never f**ked the pirate!”

Ramona and Sonja are still thick and thieves and up to their old antics. Like, dancing on top of a mirror, falling out of a chair, and peeing in a corn maze. Actually, that’s all just Sonja, though one of the Ramona highlights shows her declaring, after seeing herself in a bathing suit, that she would definitely “pick myself up.”

As for Dorinda… she’s got beef with almost everyone in the cast this season. “Something is really bothering Dorinda,” Ramona says in the trailer, before it cuts to Dorinda calling her a “coward.” At one point, she shoves Luann into a door after she calls Dorinda a “sick human being.” The trailer implies that Dorinda and Leah duke it out this season, too!