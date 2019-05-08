LuAnn De Lesseps Admits Why It’s ‘Challenging’ To Stay Sober While Filming ‘RHONY’

LuAnn de Lesseps is taking her sobriety seriously, but admits it’s difficult when filming Bravo reality television show, ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

LuAnn de Lesseps, 53, has been maintaining her sobriety while filming on Real Housewives of New York, but she admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it can be “challenging.” The star told us, “Well, it’s a party atmosphere being on the show, and there’s a lot of alcohol around, which I’m okay with. I mean, because alcohol is everywhere. I’m in a hotel right now – alcohol I can get anytime I want, right? But it’s particularly challenging when there’s drama. You know?”

LuAnn continued, “And you’re trying to not let your emotions get the best of you, and drinking… You tend to drink too when you’re sad as well as happy. Not sad, but when you have issues, or there’s some kind of drama. And there’s a lot of drama around our show, so to be around the housewives nightly, is not easy. And I cope through meditation and do yoga, and go to meetings.” We’re so glad that she found healthy ways to deal with the stress of filming a show that works for her.

The Countess has come a long way since her arrest in Dec. 2017 for driving under the influence. She sings at her show, #CountessAndFriends, and has her own jewelry line that consists of statement necklaces. Also, of course, she is still a star on RHONY.

We’re so proud of how far she has come, and will continue to support her on her sobriety journey! Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.