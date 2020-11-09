‘RHONY’: Heather Thomson Teases Her ‘Bigger’ Role In Season 13 As Andy Cohen Confirms Her Return

Andy Cohen recently confirmed Heather Thomson will return to ‘RHONY’ for Season 13, and she’s giving us all the details!



Fans went wild in mid-October when Heather Thomson, 50, was spotted filming for The Real Housewives of New York City again, and now, we’ve got details on what that means for the upcoming season of the Bravo series. “I really like dropping in on the show,” Heather told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Nov. 2. “Since I left, I’ve been back. I left [after Season 7], but I never really left. I always like to touch base with the ladies and [now there’s] all this intrigue about [my] big return.”

Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 52, spoke out recently and confirmed Heather’s return to the show for series’ upcoming 13th season shortly after she was seen filming with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps. “You will be seeing Heather next season,” Andy said on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino on Nov. 5. “At this point, Heather has now known these women for eight, nine [years]. She speaks their language. She’s not afraid to stand up to them. She knows them so there is a great benefit in bringing legacy cast members back,” Andy said.

It’s been a while since fans last saw Heather as a full-time housewife on the show. After holding an apple for three seasons, Heather left the show in 2015, but she has still appeared as a “guest” almost every season since. She’s popped up in Seasons 8-10 and 12, while maintaining solid friendships with cast members like Sonja Morgan, 56, Dorinda Medley, 55, and Ramona, 63, just to name a few.

Although it’s confirmed she is returning, Heather was quick to set the record straight that it isn’t going to be in a full-time capacity. “No, I really can’t [return full time],” the Beyond Fresh Super Foods creator and host of the In My Heart podcast said. “I wish I could on one level, but on another level, I’ve got a lot going on which is great. I’ve got two teenagers. I’ve got two new businesses that I’ve started and listen, Housewives is a lot of work. I know it looks like and it is — We get followed around and we show off our lives, but really Housewives is — Especially New York and with some of the OG’s it’s slapstick. It’s comedy. I know it gets dark and it gets toxic. I don’t love that part of it. I love to talk about real issues and real important things and as long as I can lend to that on the show then I’ll always come back.”

Heather may have already filmed a few times for Season 13, but she says there might be more to come. “You might,” she told us when we asked if she’ll be filming again. ” If it works and it makes sense, then yes. I think this season we’re trying to figure out if there’s an opportunity for more. We’ll see.”