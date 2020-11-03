Tinsley Mortimer’s Mom Fiercely Defends Her After ‘RHONY’ Star Is Mocked For Not Voting

Tinsley Mortimer’s mom wanted to ‘clear’ up a misconception, after fans tried to drag her daughter for once saying politics were ‘not her thing.’ She also revealed which presidential candidate Tinsley’s endorsing!

Tinsley Mortimer’s mom, Dale Tatum Mercer, let fans know that voting is her daughter’s “thing.” On Election Day, Bravo fan account @bravobybetches mocked Tinsley for once saying that politics “weren’t her thing” at the Season 9 reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City (the subject at hand was the 2016 presidential election). However, the fan account tried to suggest that “voting,” specifically, was not Tinsley’s “thing.”

“Please don’t be like this NYC housewife, who declared at the Season 9 reunion that voting was ‘not my thing’,” @bravobybetches wrote in the format of a Jeopardy question. Although no name was mentioned, the comments section quickly called out Tinsley — so her mom jumped into the comments section to defend her daughter.

“I would like to clear this up. Tinsley was saying that politics were not her thing…not voting!,” Dale wrote. She then explained why Tinsley didn’t cast her ballot for either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in 2016, writing, “[Tinsley] voted in the primary in 2016 in Florida, but did not request an absentee ballot soon enough after she unexpectedly was invited to join ‘RHONY’ and three weeks later had moved and was filming in NYC.”

Dale then revealed who Tinsley is endorsing in the 2020 presidential election. “Several months ago, Tinsley gave $2,000 to Joe Biden, and [Tinsley’s fiancé] Scott [Kluth] gave a donation, as well. In addition, Scott and Tins hosted a large reception for Joe in Chicago. Thanks!,” Dale concluded.

Tinsley, however, has remained mum on her endorsement for Biden. The Bravo star did attend the Biden Courage Awards in 2018, where she even posed for a photo with the former U.S. vice president. Tinsley’s fiancé (who’s the CEO of CouponCabin) also hosted a Biden-led event in his personal home to “benefit the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee,” according to the Tenth Congressional District Democrats volunteer organization. Scott proposed to Tinsley in Nov. 2019, which led Tinsley to move from NYC to Chicago — thus ending her four-season run with RHONY.