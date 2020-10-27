8 Stars Voting For The 1st Time In 2020: Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds & More

Several A-listers have surprisingly revealed that they’re voting for the first time in the November 3 presidential election, including Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds, and even Kanye West.

Canadian-born Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is voting for the first time in the United States. The 44-year-old, who originally hails from Vancouver, revealed he has voted in the upcoming presidential election with his wife, Blake Lively. He shared a pic of the couple with their absentee ballots in hand, as they encouraged fans to make their voices heard in the November 3 election. Here are seven other celebs who will also be casting their vote for the first time ever in 2020 and choosing between electing Donald Trump and Joe Biden… or Kanye West, if you’re Kanye.

Selena Gomez

When We All Vote chair Selena Gomez, 28, has actually never voted before. Selena confessed in an October 24 Voting Power Hour appearance that the 2020 presidential election is the first time she’s ever casted a ballot. Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this,” the singer said when a caller asked her about her first time voting. “But… I’m kind of… This was my first time. I’m going to say that, because I’ve never felt — and this is so true, and I’m now admitting it to people — like my vote counts. Every vote counts. Some people get in their head, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well what does it matter?'”

Ryan Reynolds

“This is my first time voting in America,” Ryan captioned an Instagram pic of himself and Blake, hilariously adding, “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud.” She also got in on the joke, posting the same pic to her page and writing, ““It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept.”

Kelsea Ballerini

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini is also voting for the first time this year. Kelsea, 27, revealed on Instagram that she “wasn’t proud” of the fact she’d never cast her vote before, but had taken time to educate herself, and is encouraging others to do the same! “Embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. I’m not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life,” she wrote on October 17. “America stands for so many beautiful things and I hope (and vote) that it continues to evolve and grow to be a place where EVERYONE is protected, respected, and given equal rights and opportunity.”

Jana Kramer

Country superstar and One Tree Hill actress Jana Kramer is making her voice heard! “I don’t know why but I always felt like my vote didn’t matter. But this year I just felt differently and I know more than ever it does matter,” she captioned an October 22 selfie of her and her hubby, Mike Caussin, rocking “I Voted” stickers. “Are you going to vote?”

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal voted for the first time, “and it feels good,” the retired NBA champ said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq”. Shaq, 48, said he hadn’t ever cast a ballot because he “never understood” the electoral college system. “I’ve never voted before, America,” he began. “But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”

Kanye West

He may be running for President in 2020, but Kanye has never actually voted before! During his stunning interview with Forbes back in July, Yeezy confirmed that he had registered to vote in Wyoming and would be casting a ballot for the “first time“. He’s already done so in Wyoming. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it onto the ballot where wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of the family are registered. He’s now encouraging everyone to write his name in on the ballot when they vote.

Snoop Dogg

For years, Snoop Dogg thought he wasn’t able to vote because of his past felony convictions. He opened up on 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show in June about how he discovered he was in fact allowed to cast a ballot. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” the rapper, 49, said. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote. … I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk [Trump] in office one more year.”

Mike Tyson

Former boxing champ Mike Tyson, 54, is also among the stars voting for the first time in 2020. “This election will be my 1st time voting,” he tweeted on September 22, which was National Voter Registration Day. “I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote.”

