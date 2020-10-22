Blake Lively Makes Hilarious Sex Joke After She & Ryan Reynolds Vote: It Was His ‘First Time’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds issued a chaotic PSA about voting. Not only did she make a sex joke in the caption, but she also photoshopped shoes onto her bare feet.

Former Gossip Girl star Blake Lively has certainly captured the attention of her fans with this funny voting PSA. The actress and her hubby Ryan Reynolds posed for a seemingly unassuming snap against a cobblestone wall, with their absentee ballots in hand. The pic was accompanied by a funny caption, which read, “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend. #voteearly.”

However, it wasn’t just Blake’s hilarious caption that caught people’s eye — upon closer inspection, it was clear Blake had drawn on her shoes! She rocked a brown top and pale pink, flared pants with an oversized tweed jacket, along with what appeared to be brown, strappy pumps. However, when Ryan posted the pic on his page, the mom-of-three was barefoot and standing on the tips of her toes. Ryan’s caption was also hilarious, as he played off of Blake’s joke. “This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud,” the dad-of-three wrote.

Fans caught on to Blake’s DIY shoes, despite her tagging the Christian Louboutin Instagram account on her pic, further confusing everyone! She soon re-shared her hubby’s pic on her IG Story, zooming in on her feet, writing, “@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone Doodler with vast experience avail.” We’d expect nothing less from the internet’s favorite couple!

The adorable couple were recently in the news after a fan suggested they star in a movie inspired by Taylor Swift‘s hit song “The Last Great American Dynasty”. The Folklore singer responded to a fan tweet suggesting that her song, which was inspired by the previous owners of her Watch Hill, Rhode Island home would make for a great movie premise. “‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title,” the fan wrote on Sept. 12.

They further suggested that Blake and Ryan portray Rebekah and Bill respectivley, while Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays the neighbour. “Not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but… I LOVE THIS,” Taylor responded. Ryan jumped in on the action, writing, “But Bill’s heart… ?” while Jesse added “Ok I’m avail for this.”