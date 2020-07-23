Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album ‘Folklore’: ‘I’ve Poured My Whims, Dreams, Fears & Musings Into It’

Surprise! Taylor Swift just announced that she has a new album dropping at midnight on July 24… the same night that Kanye West is releasing his album. Get ready for ‘Folklore!’

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift just announced a surprise new album — Folklore is on the way! Taylor broke the news to her fans in an exciting Instagram post, writing, “folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com”. The album is available for purchase at midnight ET on July 24.

How exciting is that? Taylor also included an image of the album artwork, which shows a black and white image of her back to the camera, as she stands in a beautiful field. It includes the names of the sixteen tracks she mentions in the post. If it wasn’t clear, we’re freaking out over here.