Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Announces Surprise New Album ‘Folklore’: ‘I’ve Poured My Whims, Dreams, Fears & Musings Into It’

Taylor Swift
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift Grammy-nominated country music artist Taylor Swift poses for a photo at a hotel in the Universal City area of Los Angeles on . Her second album, Fearless, will be released on Nov. 11 Music Taylor Swift, Los Angeles, USA
Taylor Swift at the 75th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Rockefeller Center Nyc November 28 07 75th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Taylor Swift 41ST ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, AMERICA - 23 MAY 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Political News Editor

Surprise! Taylor Swift just announced that she has a new album dropping at midnight on July 24… the same night that Kanye West is releasing his album. Get ready for ‘Folklore!’

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift just announced a surprise new album — Folklore is on the way! Taylor broke the news to her fans in an exciting Instagram post, writing, “folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com”. The album is available for purchase at midnight ET on July 24.

How exciting is that? Taylor also included an image of the album artwork, which shows a black and white image of her back to the camera, as she stands in a beautiful field. It includes the names of the sixteen tracks she mentions in the post. If it wasn’t clear, we’re freaking out over here.