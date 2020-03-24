Taylor Swift Vs. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: See Photographic Timeline Of Their 11-Year Feud

A leaked video has reignited the drama between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian/Kanye West, and we’re breaking down all the details of this feud over the years!

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian indirectly exchanged some words on social media on March 23, and it has fans talking about the up and down drama in their relationship over the years. The trouble actually started between Taylor and Kanye West in 2009, years before Kim was in the picture. No one will ever forget the infamous moment when Kanye stormed the stage at the 2009 Video Music Awards and interrupted Taylor while she was accepting the award for Female Video of the Year. Taylor was just 19 years old at the time, and the situation publicly humiliated her.

She responded by penning the song “Innocent” on her 2010 album, Speak Now, and performing it at the very same award show one year after the incident. The song was not angry, and although Taylor and Kanye were far from friends, it looked like they were putting the drama behind them. In 2015, they proved that all was cool between them by hanging out at the 2015 Grammy Awards. JAY-Z helped facilitate the reconciliation, as he was friends with both Kanye AND Taylor.

At the 2015 VMA Awards that August, Taylor and Kanye’s relationship came full circle, as she presented him with the Video Vanguard Award at the show. She then stood beside Kim in the audience and watched him speak and perform. Unfortunately, the solace was short-lived.

In 2016, Kanye released his song “Famous,” which included the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**** famous.” He claimed that he called Taylor to get her approval for the lyric before releasing the song, but her publicist released a statement that told a different story. She admitted that Kanye did give Taylor a call, but said Taylor never approved the lyric that was in the song that the rapper released.

That June, Kim did an interview with GQ, and branded Taylor a liar. Then, in July, she called Taylor a ‘snake’ on Twitter, and released illegally-recorded footage of Kanye and Taylor’s conversation about “Famous” on Snapchat. Taylor released a scathing statement in response, but was shunned on social media, and went into hiding for nearly a full year. She didn’t address the situation again until the release of her 2017 song, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

During a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Taylor gave a more detailed account of why she never fully trusted Kanye, even when they were friends. She shared specific instances where she felt manipulated by the rapper. The whole thing was seemingly put to bed — until the FULL version of the “Famous” phone call was leaked on Twitter. This led Kim and Taylor to comment on the situation once again. Get a full, detailed timeline of the feud in the gallery above!