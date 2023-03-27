Kim Kardashian Blasts Taylor Swift Song While Working Out 3 Years After Kanye’s Full ‘Famous’ Phone Call

Even Kim Kardashian has Taylor Swift on her workout music playlist! The reality star, 42, listened to “You Need To Calm Down” from Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, as she exercised with weights at her home gym in a video from her Instagram Stories on March 26. Kim wore black workout clothes as she blasted the song from Taylor, 33, who used to be her rival because of Taylor’s feud with Kim’s now-ex-husband Kanye West, 45. But Kim has clearly moved on from the drama and now she’s rightfully embracing Taylor’s music.

📹 | Kim Kardashian listening to ‘YNTCD’ during a recent workout pic.twitter.com/TM72OYHCJ0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 26, 2023

Taylor and Kim’s well-publicized feud began way back in 2016. Kanye got called out by Taylor for a line in his song “Famous” where he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**** famous.” Taylor’s publicist quickly released a statement criticizing Kanye for the lyric, but later that June, Kim leaked the illegally recorded phone call of Kanye telling the “Style” singer about the line. Kim has also referred to Taylor as a “snake” on social media in the past. When more footage of the call leaked in March 2020, it seemed to reignite the feud, and both of the women made references to it on social media.

Eventually, Kim and Taylor put the drama behind them and moved on. The Kardashians star even admitted that she enjoys Taylor’s music. “I really like a lot of her songs,” Kim said in a Dec. 2021 interview with Bari Weiss.

“They’re all super cute and catchy,” Kim added, before confessing that she couldn’t name her favorite T-Swift song. “I’d have to look in my phone to get a name,” she added.

Last year, fans though the Kim-Taylor feud was about to be reignited after Taylor announced that she was releasing her album Midnights on October 21 — Kim’s birthday. However, HollywoodLife learned from a source close to Kim that The Kardashians star didn’t view the timing of Taylor’s album release “in any negative way.” According to the insider, Kim “has moved on from this a long time ago. She wishes Taylor nothing but success and happiness.”