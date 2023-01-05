Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West, 9, Dance To Taylor Swift Song After Feud: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, proved she’s most past her feud with Taylor Swift, 33, by dancing to “Shake It Off” with her 9-year-old daughter North West. In the Jan. 5 video from their joint TikTok account, Kim and her eldest child showed off their moves and lip-synched to Taylor’s iconic song. North stood closer to the camera as Kim followed her daughter’s dance moves from behind.

Kim wore a black crop top, matching sweatpants, and a white zip-up jacket for the dance session. North was dressed in a white sweatshirt. North added filters to both of their eyes to make them look pink in the video. Kim and North got up close to the camera a few times to admire their filtered eyes.

The Kardashians star has admitted before that she enjoys Taylor’s music. “I really like a lot of her songs,” Kim said in a Dec. 2021 interview with Bari Weiss.

“They’re all super cute and catchy,” Kim added, before confessing that she couldn’t name her favorite T-Swift song. “I’d have to look in my phone to get a name,” she added.

It’s hard to forget Taylor and Kim’s well-publicized feud. Kim’s now-estranged husband Kanye West, 45, got called out by Taylor for a line in his 2016 song “Famous” where he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b**** famous.” Taylor’s publicist quickly released a statement criticizing Kanye for the lyric, but later that June, Kim leaked the illegally recorded phone call of Kanye telling the “All Too Well” singer about the line. Kim has also referred to Taylor as a “snake” on social media in the past. When more footage of the call leaked in March 2020, it seemed to reignite the feud, and both of the women made references to it on social media.

Eventually, Kim and Taylor put the drama behind them and moved on. But in Aug. 2022, fans though the feud would be reignited after Taylor announced that she was releasing her album Midnights on October 21 — Kim’s birthday. HollywoodLife learned from a source close to Kim that the reality star doesn’t view the timing of Taylor’s album release “in any negative way.” According to the insider, Kim “has moved on from this a long time ago. She wishes Taylor nothing but success and happiness.”