How Kim Kardashian Feels About Taylor Swift Dropping New Album On Her Birthday Years After Feud

Taylor Swift, 32, revealed some major news at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place on August 28. The singer’s upcoming album, Midnights, will drop on October 21, which just so happens to be the birthday of Kim Kardashian, 41. Since the news of Taylor’s album release date, outlets like The Daily Mail have accused Taylor of reigniting the divas’ feud with one another.

Despite the rumors, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Kim really feels about the “Bad Blood” singer’s upcoming album release. A source close to the KUWTK star explained that Kim is “so glad all that bad blood is behind them” and that she, “doesn’t see this in any negative way whatsoever.” According to the source, the SKIMS founder feels that “What happened in the past is the past” and that, “Kim has moved on from this a long time ago. She wishes Taylor nothing but success and happiness.” In addition, the source said that Kim “really loves” Taylor’s music.

The longtime feud began years ago, when Kim was still married to rapper Kanye West, 45. Kim released a snippet of a recording of her and Ye’s conversation with Taylor regarding his song “Famous”, which was released in 2016. In the song, Ye rapped, “For all my Southside n****s that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**ch famous.”

In Kim’s snippet, which was originally shared on her Snapchat, Kanye told Taylor about the line, “To all my Southside [N-word] that know me best, I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” to which Taylor replied, “That’s not mean”, as she laughed. However, when the song was released, one of Taylor’s representatives said that the singer was not aware of the line that said, “I made that b**ch famous.”

Kim clapped back during her 2016 interview with GQ and said, “She totally approved that.” Kim also said at the time that, “She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much sh** for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.” The TV personality later added, “What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”

And fast forward to December 2021, when Kim said that she actually likes Taylor’s music! Kim spoke about the songstress’ tunes during an episode of the podcast Honestly With Bari Weiss. “I mean, I really like a lot of her songs,” Kim said. “They’re all super cute and catchy. I’d have to look in my phone to get a name.” Maybe this October, when Midnights releases, Kim will be able to name a new favorite song just in time for her birthday!