Taylor Swift Slays In Starry Jumpsuit At VMAs Party After Announcing Surprise ‘Midnights’ Album

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Taylor Swift made it clear she’s ready for nightfall while strutting her stuff after the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The “All Too Well” songstress’ sparkled as she showed up to Republic Records’ after-party at NYC’s Fleur Room. She embraced a new star motif, sporting a silky romper hours after announcing her new album Midnights.

Taylor’s flirty, cosmic look consisted of a sexy navy romper with silver stars across the bodice and rhinestones on the straps and framing the bodice. Making the 5’11” star even more statuesque, T. put on a pair of sparkling platforms.

The celestial romper gave a bit of 70s rock star glam, a vibe which was only intensified by the shaggy ivory coat slung off her shoulders. Keeping her makeup classic, she wore her signature red lip with her bronde tresses down long and loose.

Taylor’s after-party look was almost as dazzling as her awards show ensemble. She was pure glamour in an Oscar de la Renta design which consisted of perfectly placed silver strands, dripping in rhinestones.

The knockout look was perfect for her big evening. Not only did she announce she’d be dropping a new album called Midnights on October 21, Taylor also won big for the short film for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), picking up Best Long Form Video in addition to Video of the Year.

“You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made,” she said during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, where her producer, cinematographer, and star Dylan O’Brien smiled behind her. “I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans.”

She then added, “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.” Well, we know we’re not the only ones watching the clock!