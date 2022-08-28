MTV VMA’s Winners List: Taylor Swift Wins For ‘All Too Well’ Film & More

The biggest stars in music are facing off to win a coveted "Moon Man" on August 28. Find out all the winners from the 2022 VMAs here!

August 28, 2022 8:45PM EDT
Taylor Swift
Lizzo MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 28 Aug 2022
Taylor Swift MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 28 Aug 2022
Chloe Bailey MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 28 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the biggest events in the music industry this year. Nicki MinajJack Harlow, and LL Cool J are hosting the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28. The biggest stars are celebrating the best music videos of the year with show-stopping performances from Kane BrownLizzoRed Hot Chilli Peppers, and more. Plus, a bunch of “Moon Men” are up for grabs between the nominated artists across every music genre like pop, rock, hip hop, and more.

Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles are tied for the most nominations this year with seven nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd also scored multiple noms. It’s such a talented group of artists that were nominated this year, and truly anyone could win.

Throughout the night, we’ll be updating the list below as winners are announced. Check back here for the final score!

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift (Photo: Shutterstock)

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Push Performance of the Year

Seventeen — “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

Best Pop

Best Hip-Hop

Best Alternative

Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Best Latin

Anitta — “Envolver”

Best R&B

Best K-pop

Lisa — “Lalisa”

Best Rock

Video for Good

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Group of the Year

Song of Summer

Album of the Year

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink

Blackpink
Blackpink at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo: Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock)

Best Longform Video

Taylor SwiftAll Too Well: The Short Film

Best Direction

Best Art Direction 

Best Choreography 

Best Cinematography 

Best Editing

Best Visual Effects

