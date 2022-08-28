MTV VMA’s Winners List: Taylor Swift Wins For ‘All Too Well’ Film & More

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the biggest events in the music industry this year. Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J are hosting the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28. The biggest stars are celebrating the best music videos of the year with show-stopping performances from Kane Brown, Lizzo, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and more. Plus, a bunch of “Moon Men” are up for grabs between the nominated artists across every music genre like pop, rock, hip hop, and more.

Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles are tied for the most nominations this year with seven nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd also scored multiple noms. It’s such a talented group of artists that were nominated this year, and truly anyone could win.

Throughout the night, we’ll be updating the list below as winners are announced. Check back here for the final score!

Video of the Year

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Best New Artist

Push Performance of the Year

Seventeen — “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”

Best Pop

Best Hip-Hop

Best Alternative

Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Best Latin

Anitta — “Envolver”

Best R&B

Best K-pop

Lisa — “Lalisa”

Best Rock

Video for Good

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Group of the Year

Song of Summer

Album of the Year

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink

Best Longform Video

Taylor Swift — All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Direction

Best Art Direction

Best Choreography

Best Cinematography

Best Editing

Best Visual Effects