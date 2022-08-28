MTV VMA’s Winners List: Taylor Swift Wins For ‘All Too Well’ Film & More

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards is one of the biggest events in the music industry this year. Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, and LL Cool J are hosting the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28. The biggest stars are celebrating the best music videos of the year with show-stopping performances from Kane Brown, Lizzo, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and more. Plus, a bunch of “Moon Men” are up for grabs between the nominated artists across every music genre like pop, rock, hip hop, and more.
Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles are tied for the most nominations this year with seven nods. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd also scored multiple noms. It’s such a talented group of artists that were nominated this year, and truly anyone could win.
Throughout the night, we’ll be updating the list below as winners are announced. Check back here for the final score!
Video of the Year
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist
Push Performance of the Year
Seventeen — “Rock With You”
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”
Best Pop
Best Hip-Hop
Best Alternative
Maneskin — “I Wanna Be Your Slave”
Best Latin
Anitta — “Envolver”
Best R&B
Best K-pop
Lisa — “Lalisa”
Best Rock
Video for Good
Lizzo — “About Damn Time”
Group of the Year
Song of Summer
Album of the Year
Harry Styles — Harry’s House
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink
Best Longform Video
Taylor Swift — All Too Well: The Short Film
Best Direction
Best Art Direction
Best Choreography
Best Cinematography
Best Editing
Best Visual Effects