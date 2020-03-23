Taylor Swift Shades Kimye After Full Phone Call Leaks: They ‘Put Me Through Hell For 4 Years’

Taylor Swift has finally broken her silence after the alleged full audio of her phone call with Kanye West hit the Internet! Taylor said the leaked version proved ‘the truth the whole time.’

Taylor Swift, 30, is feeling vindicated after years of being called a “snake.” The pop star shared her first public statement after the alleged full version of her 2016 phone call with Kanye West, 42, leaked on March 20, which appeared to prove that the rapper never received the green light to call Taylor “that b–tch” in his song “Famous.”

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)..SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” Taylor wrote on her Instagram Story on March 23.

For Taylor, what matters most is feeding those in need — not her feud with Kanye and Kim Kardashian, who was the first to leak a snippet of her husband’s phone conversation with Taylor. Taylor attached a swipe-up link to donate meals to Feeding America, proving that she’d rather direct fans’ attention to helping others amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a follow-up message, she wrote, “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

Taylor Swift’s newest Instagram story swipes up to the World Health Organization and Feeding America donation pages. pic.twitter.com/quvDEAbON0 — Rainesford Stauffer (@Rainesford) March 23, 2020

