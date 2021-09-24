See Pic

Kim Kardashian Starts ‘Day 1’ Of Production On New Hulu Show 3 Months After Ending ‘KUWTK’

kim kardashian
APEX / MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on an eye popping display in a strapless top and leather pants while out to dinner. Kim was seen turning heads as she arrived at Carbone with actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck. After dinner the group hit up Zero Bond on Thursday night. Shot on 07/15/21. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Attention, Kardashian stans: Kim Kardashian and co. have commenced production on their new show for Hulu! Bible.

The Kardashians are back at work! Kim Kardashian teased that production has begun on her new show for Hulu. The update comes just three months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season back in June. The SKIMS founder, 40, shared a snapshot of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Sept. 23 and wrote, “Day 1.”

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their multi-year partnership with Hulu back in December 2020. Not too much has been revealed about the deal just yet, just that the family would “create global content” exclusively for the streamer. As for the new series, a title and premiere date has not been announced yet, but it will reportedly debut sometime later this year.

During the Disney Upfronts in May (the streamer is owned by Disney), Kris Jenner teased the new series, calling it a new chapter. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

The momager called the transition a “no brainer” during the event. “Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer. We’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” Kris said. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”

With day one of production underway, it’s about to be a hectic next few months for Kim. The star is slated to make her Saturday Night Live debut as guest host in the upcoming 47th season, which premieres on October 2 with host Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Kim has been tapped to host the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey. She celebrated the news on Twitter on September 22, writing, “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Related Gallery

'KUWTK' Then & Now: See The Family From Season 1 To Series Finale