Did Taylor Swift Diss Kim Kardashian in ‘thanK you aIMee’? See Lyrics

Apparently, it’s 2016 again because Taylor Swift may have just taken fans on a ride back to her feud with Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. Now that the 34-year-old pop star’s latest double album, The Tortured Poets Department, is out now, sleuthing Swifties realized that Taylor may be calling out Kim, 43, in the song “thanK you aIMee.” For starters, fans pointed out that the song’s title spells out Kim’s first name.

In the song, Taylor sings about a “bronze spray-tanned” school bully who picked on her. In the chorus, the Grammy winner sings, “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real / Screamed ‘F**k you, Aimee/ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin’ / But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

In the post-chorus, Taylor references her mom, Andrea Swift, calling her a “saintly woman” who “wished” her daughter’s bully was “dead.”

Taylor Swift: “So I changed your name and any real defining clues” Also Taylor Swift: thanK you aIMee pic.twitter.com/f5w0o6mYQ6 — 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓃⸆⸉ 🤍 (@perfectlyfine89) April 19, 2024

“Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman,” Taylor sings in another portion of the song. “But she used to say she wished that you were dead / I pushed each boulder up the hill / Your words are still just ringing in my head, ringing in my head.”

Although Taylor never says Kim’s name in any part of “thanK you aIMee,” she admits in the bridge that she “changed” the person’s name whom she is singing about. Not only that, but the “Karma” singer even notes that only she and that person would know that the song is about them.

“And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues,” Taylor sings in the bridge. “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Taylor dropped her highly anticipated 2024 album as two separate albums at midnight and at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 19. The revelation sent her fan base into a major tizzy as she revealed that there are 15 additional tracks for them to hear.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album,” the Pennsylvania native captioned an Instagram post. “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”