How Travis Kelce Reportedly Feels If Taylor Swift Wrote ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Songs About Joe Alwyn

Swifties are counting down the seconds until The Tortured Poets Department is released. Now that Taylor Swift is bound to break the internet again for new music, some are wondering if a few of the songs were inspired by her breakup from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Whether or not that’s the case, fans are wondering how Taylor’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce, feels about his girlfriend’s music.

On Thursday, April 18, Daily Mail reported that Travis, 34, is “100 percent” supportive of Taylor, 34, no matter who her songs may have been written about.

“If it is about Joe, or anyone, even if it is about him in the future, this is the artist she is, and he is in love with her and doesn’t pay any attention to be jealous,” a source told the outlet just hours before the album’s release. “He understands this is a major part of what makes her the person and artist she is, and he is no way looking to thwart the direction she takes.”

The insider added that the Kansas City Chiefs player “supports her 100 percent and loves everything she is doing. Joe or any of her exes is not of concern to him whatsoever.”

The source also pointed out that after “Travis himself admitted to hearing some of Taylor’s new album during the Super Bowl, he has since been able to hear the entire album on multiple occasions, and they have talked about the album and what the songs are all about.”

As a matter of fact, per the insider, the NFL player “has a few favorites – “Down Bad” and “loml” – but he also loves everything he has heard.”

Taylor and Travis began dating just a few months after she broke up with Joe, 33, in mid-2023. The “Karma” artist and the British actor had been dating for six years and kept their romance as far out of the public eye as possible. However, he briefly appeared in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

Over the summer of 2023, Taylor and Travis quietly began dating. They went public with their relationship in September of that year when the Grammy Award winner was spotted attending her first Chiefs game of the football season. Up until the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor had attended most of her boyfriend’s games.

For his part, Travis has been to several of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows around the world, including in Australia, Singapore and South America.