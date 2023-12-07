Kim Kardashian Still Hasn’t Apologized to Taylor Swift for Leaked Kanye West Call: Report

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It looks like the three-way feud between Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West isn’t ending anytime soon. According to a December 7 report by TMZ, the 43-year-old reality TV star has not apologized to the 33-year-old recording artist after Taylor accused Kim of editing her leaked phone call with Ye, 46, in 2016.

During Taylor’s TIME “Person of the Year” interview, she alleged that Kim “edited” her conversation with Ye seven years ago, in which he asked for Taylor’s input regarding his single “Famous.”

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited, and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Taylor claimed to the publication. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

After receiving extensive backlash from the leaked call, Taylor “moved to a foreign country” and “didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” she told the outlet, adding, “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Kim, however, previously claimed that Taylor was fully aware of the contents of the phone call before the Skims founder shared a clip of it via Snapchat in 2016.

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“She totally approved that,” Kim told GQ that year. “She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn’t. I swear, my husband gets so much s**t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved.”

At the time, Taylor and Ye’s years-long feud came to a head. Although they had formed a friendship following his interruption of her VMAs speech in 2009, the “Karma” artist and the “Jesus Walks” rapper entered brand-new territory after he released “Famous.” The track includes the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? / I made that bitch famous.”

According to Kim’s Snapchat video of her then-husband speaking with Taylor on the phone, he asked her for permission to include the lyric. At one point in the recording, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said, “I never would’ve expected you to, like, tell me about a line in your song. I mean, I don’t think anybody would listen to that and be like, ‘Oh, that’s a real diss.’ You gotta tell the story that way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it.”

“If people ask me about it, look, I think it would be great for me to be like, ‘He called me and told me before it came out … Joke’s on you, guys. We’re fine,’” Taylor was heard saying at another point in the recording.

However, after Ye’s track came out, Taylor maintained that she did not approve the line, “I made that bitch famous.” A full transcript of the phone call was eventually unveiled online, further dividing fans over whose side to take. Since then, Taylor and Kim have had multiple back-and-forth exchanges over the situation, with Kim tweeting in 2020, “I never edited the footage (another lie) — I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point, and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative.”