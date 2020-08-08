Kanye West Lays Out 2020 POTUS Plans: Support Faith-Based Groups, Reform Legal System & More

Kanye West has taken the next step in legitimizing his presidential campaign, releasing a list of his platforms to supporters. President West will focus on freedom of religion, education, and much more.

As Kanye West continues to campaign for president, the rapper has finally revealed some of the policies he’s aiming to implement from the West Wing. Kanye, 41, calls his presidential platform “Creating a Culture of Life,” and it appears to appeal to both Democrats and Republicans, according to campaign documents obtained by TMZ. Each of the 10 points are accompanied by a related Bible verse.

Kanye’s first goal as president is to “restore faith and revive our Constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations.” He also wants to better support faith-based groups. Next, he vows to reduce both household and student loan debt. However, he does not explain his plan for making that happen.

Kanye also wants to focus on reforming the United States education system so that it “serves the most at-risk and vulnerable populations, allowing the widest possible range of educational and vocational paths to job opportunities and career success.” Again, this promise isn’t supported by a plan. In fact, none of the 10 points in his presidential platform are. As president, he also wants to “maintain a strong national defense,” but is not interested in starting decades-long wars — a reference to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, which began in the early aughts.

He acknowledges the tireless victim advocacy and prison reform work that his wife, Kim Kardashian, has done, advocating for treating “all Americans the same, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity.” Protecting the environment, strengthening the United States’ bond with foreign allies, and promoting the arts are other key tenets in his platform. The documents end with a request to donate to the Ye 2020 campaign.

Kanye is running as the “Birthday Party” candidate against Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to documents filed under his name with the Federal Elections Commission. He has selected preacher and life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate. Kanye hasn’t denied the allegation that he’s entered the race to hurt Biden’s chances at the presidency by taking away votes as a third party candidate.

As election expert Neil Sroka told us in July, there’s little to no chance that Kanye will become president. In an interview with Forbes on August, Kanye was asked straightforward if he was serving as an election spoiler to help Trump get reelected. He simply responded, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

