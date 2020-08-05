John Legend Shades ‘Reckless’ & ‘Misinformed’ People Planning To Vote For Kanye West

John Legend shared an article that claims the GOP lawyer who helped Kanye West get on the Wisconsin ballot in the presidential election is also working for Donald Trump and called out anyone who’s voting for him.

John Legend, 41, is not impressed with the people planning to vote for Kanye West, 43, in the upcoming presidential election and he took to Twitter to make it known. The singer first shared a tweet that featured an article from Vice.com that claimed GOP strategist Lane Ruhland, who has ties to President Donald Trump‘s campaign, is also helping the rapper get on the Wisconsin ballot for the election. “Just in case anyone needs some clarity around what’s happening here,” he wrote while sharing the article.

Anyway…. Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn't voting for Biden (or voting at all). — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 5, 2020

He then followed it up with a separate tweet that called voters interested in Kanye for president “reckless” and “misinformed.” “Anyway…. Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all),” the tweet read. He of course was referring to Joe Biden, who is set to go against Trump and other Republicans as the Democratic nominee for president.

Despite John’s tweets, Trump directly denied rumors that the GOP operatives are trying to help Kanye win swing states at a White House press conference on Aug. 5. After a reporter brought up the issue and said “at least two people connected to Kanye West’s effort to get on the ballot have been connected to the Republican Party,” he said he didn’t know anything about it. Instead, he praised Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian, 39.

“I like him. He’s always been very nice to me,” he said about Kanye during the press conference while also mentioning why he liked Kim.

“I like his wife,” he added. “His wife recommended certain people – as you know for, including Alice Johnson who’s a remarkable woman – but his wife recommended certain people to get out of prison. They were in prison for a long time, a long, long time. It should have never happened. I took what she said very strong…Kim Kardashian. And she’s got a good heart, very good heart. And I like Kanye very much.”

Before John’s recent tweets about Kanye’s voters and Trump’s denial of the GOP being involved in Kanye’s presidential campaign, John opened up about his feelings for the “Jesus Walks” creator, whom he’s had a friendship with in the past, in a June interview with the UK newspaper The Sunday Times. “I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively. But we were never the closest of friends,” he admitted in the interview before commenting on their differences when asked about Kanye’s support of Trump.

After confirming that they “always disagreed” on Trump, he revealed that their friendship was never about politics. “What I’ve always said is, we never talked about politics before,” he explained. “It was never a part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”